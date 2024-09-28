Jimmy Carter's Personal Letter To Rosalynn Speaks Volumes About Their Relationship

Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's love story was truly one for the ages. Their romance seemed almost fated because Jimmy's family lived next door to Rosalynn's, and their mothers were friends. In fact, the future president was only three when he laid eyes on a newborn Rosalynn. The future first lady gradually developed a close friendship with Jimmy's sister as she grew up. Then, when Rosalynn was 17, she went out on her first date with a 20-year-old Jimmy. Speaking to The Washington Post in 2018, the beloved politician recalled how he informed his mother the very next day that he had found The One. Suffice it to say, Jimmy didn't share that sentiment lightly, as he later told Oprah Winfrey that he popped the question less than a year later, but Rosalynn declined.

However, the future president wasn't deterred and he persisted until she finally agreed in May 1946, with the lovebirds tying the knot in July. Jimmy and Rosalynn's dreamy marriage only got stronger as the years went by. The happy couple remained by each other's sides until the former first lady passed away in 2023. During her memorial service, their daughter, Amy Carter, teared up as she read a sweet love letter that her father wrote to her mother. "While I am away I try to convince myself that you really are not, could not be as sweet and beautiful as I remember," it read. "But when I see you I fall in love with you all over again. Does that seem strange to you? It doesn't to me," (via YouTube).

