What Pippa Middleton's Relationship With Kate's Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Really Like

While there was a time when Pippa Middleton Matthews was a constant in the news cycle, the media has allowed her an element of privacy that her sister Kate Middleton will never again be afforded. And while Pippa discussion has softened in the years since Kate married the Prince of Wales, that just makes things more exciting when the younger Middleton sister comes up in conversation. This is especially true when she is spotted interacting with her family, be it her sister, her husband, her three children, or other. That includes Pippa's relationship with another very special person — her niece, Princess Charlotte of Wales.

Pippa was thrust into the public eye when her sister and Prince William of Wales became serious, and their 2011 wedding brought attention to Pippa's good looks and charm. This, of course, also led to much speculation about her dating life — attention that halted when she met billionaire James Matthews (the couple married in 2017). By the time Pippa had her first child in October 2018, she had already had years of experience with children. Specifically, she had years of experience being a doting aunt to Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales (Prince Louis of Wales was born the same year as Pippa's oldest, Arthur). Of all of her relationships with Kate's kids, Pippa's connection to Princess Charlotte may be the most special.

