What Pippa Middleton's Relationship With Kate's Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Really Like
While there was a time when Pippa Middleton Matthews was a constant in the news cycle, the media has allowed her an element of privacy that her sister Kate Middleton will never again be afforded. And while Pippa discussion has softened in the years since Kate married the Prince of Wales, that just makes things more exciting when the younger Middleton sister comes up in conversation. This is especially true when she is spotted interacting with her family, be it her sister, her husband, her three children, or other. That includes Pippa's relationship with another very special person — her niece, Princess Charlotte of Wales.
Pippa was thrust into the public eye when her sister and Prince William of Wales became serious, and their 2011 wedding brought attention to Pippa's good looks and charm. This, of course, also led to much speculation about her dating life — attention that halted when she met billionaire James Matthews (the couple married in 2017). By the time Pippa had her first child in October 2018, she had already had years of experience with children. Specifically, she had years of experience being a doting aunt to Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Wales (Prince Louis of Wales was born the same year as Pippa's oldest, Arthur). Of all of her relationships with Kate's kids, Pippa's connection to Princess Charlotte may be the most special.
Pippa Middleton Matthews and Princess Charlotte share a name
Though "Pippa" is a super cool and unique name, it is not actually the name given to Pippa Middleton Matthews. Pippa is a nickname — short for Philippa, a Greek moniker that means "lover of horses" and has been around since at least the 1300s. Middleton's middle name is none other than "Charlotte," which serves as a special linkage to her young niece. Many have assumed that Kate Middleton named her daughter Charlotte in homage to her beloved sister, although no explicit confirmation of that has ever occurred. Still, it is a pretty cool connection between aunt and niece.
Middleton Matthews is known to have an incredibly close relationship with her sister, who has been described as her best friend and primary confidant (who is even reportedly being considered for lady-in-waiting). It also makes sense for her to be a namesake, since Princess Charlotte's other names honor her great-grandmother (Elizabeth) and late grandmother (Diana). It seems like there was a deliberate attempt to honor important women in the family, Middleton Matthews included. That is not to say that Middleton Matthews was the sole reason behind the naming, as Princess Charlotte was also likely named as such because Charlotte is the feminine of Charles, her grandfather's name. It is also a common name within aristocratic circles and even though it dipped in popularity between 2005 and 2015, was still a top 25 name in England and Wales when the princess was born.
Pippa Middleton Matthews and Princess Charlotte are both fashion icons
One of the reasons Pippa Middleton Matthews has been such a hit with royal watchers is her impeccable sense of style. There have been countless articles about the socialite's fashions, and there are even social media accounts — like the Pippa Middleton fashion blog on Instagram — devoted to covering her outfits and helping people cultivate similar looks. Princess Charlotte of Wales is also a known fashionista, with perhaps even more outlets tracking her outfits and the evolution of her look. As noted by the Daily Express, Princess Charlotte could be thought of as a style influencer, much like her aunt and mother before her. Products sported by the youngster have been known to sell out within hours of being photographed.
This shared love of style and flair is one of the things that has helped Middleton Matthews cultivate a very special bond with her only niece on the Middleton side of her family (brother James has one son, named Indigo). Hearts warmed in July 2024, when Middleton Matthews and Prince Charlotte were photographed together at a men's singles final at Wimbledon, where the pair sat beside each other (Kate Middleton was there, too). Though they wore different colors, both sported patterned dresses with ruffles and stylish shades. Not only did they look immaculate, but fans also noted how close the pair seemed — chatting, laughing, and smiling like old girlfriends — as well as their strong physical resemblance.