Jeff Bezos' Fiancé Lauren Sanchez Once Turned To Trump's Inner Circle For PR Advice
For many years, Donald Trump was very vocal in his disdain for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, so it may come as a surprise to many that in the early days of her relationship with the Amazon founder, Lauren Sánchez approached the then-president for advice. During a conversation between Sánchez and none other than Kellyanne Conway, the award-winning pilot asked the former presidential advisor how to deal with haters — something she had in no short supply at the time.
In, "The Everything War: Amazon's Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power," author Dana Mattioli revealed that Sánchez broached the topic with Conway while they were at a 2020 event. "You've had a lot thrown at you. How do you handle it?" she'd asked Trump's then-advisor. Conway's response? She believed the criticism was grounded less in the news of Sánchez's affair with Bezos (the former reporter was also married at the time) and more in how Sánchez looked.
"Please, have you looked in the mirror? People are jealous of you," Conway reportedly responded. Trump's former counselor is said to have added that even prior to her relationship was Bezos, she was a stunner. She wasn't wrong, there — stunning transformation aside, Sánchez has always been gorgeous. Even so, we wouldn't discount the role the affair played in the flak she and Bezos were getting at the time.
Lauren Sanchez and Kellyanne Conway hung out after chatting
While "The Everything War: Amazon's Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power" revealed that Kellyanne Conway told Lauren Sánchez to ignore the haters, she didn't just leave it at that. According to the book's author, she also suggested they go for a jog together. A sweet move on Conway's side, considering Sánchez likely needed a friend.
Another interesting tidbit from "The Everything War" is that Conway seems to have been very supportive of Jeff Bezos as well, telling the Amazon founder of the critics, "Don't let the f***ers bring you down." We wouldn't rule out the possibility of another "They're just jealous" speech to go along with that — after all, in her pep talk to Sánchez, she'd suggested that haters were also jealous of her finding love with billionaire Bezos.
Neither Bezos nor Sánchez has ever spoken about their conversations with Conway, and frankly, we're not expecting them to divulge details. As for the Donald Trump beef, Bezos has made it clear that he's not about to engage in any public mudslinging with the 2024 presidential hopeful. Quite the contrary as in the wake of the assassination attempt against Trump, Bezos sent well wishes via X (formerly known as Twitter). "Our former president showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families," he wrote. Who knows? Perhaps Conway's kindness towards him and Sánchez played a role in that stance. Either way, public opinion on Bezos and his bride-to-be does seem to be taking a turn for the better, and today, Sánchez's best looks are what we can't stop talking about. Baby steps!