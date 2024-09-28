Jeff Bezos' Fiancé Lauren Sanchez Once Turned To Trump's Inner Circle For PR Advice

For many years, Donald Trump was very vocal in his disdain for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, so it may come as a surprise to many that in the early days of her relationship with the Amazon founder, Lauren Sánchez approached the then-president for advice. During a conversation between Sánchez and none other than Kellyanne Conway, the award-winning pilot asked the former presidential advisor how to deal with haters — something she had in no short supply at the time.

In, "The Everything War: Amazon's Ruthless Quest to Own the World and Remake Corporate Power," author Dana Mattioli revealed that Sánchez broached the topic with Conway while they were at a 2020 event. "You've had a lot thrown at you. How do you handle it?" she'd asked Trump's then-advisor. Conway's response? She believed the criticism was grounded less in the news of Sánchez's affair with Bezos (the former reporter was also married at the time) and more in how Sánchez looked.

"Please, have you looked in the mirror? People are jealous of you," Conway reportedly responded. Trump's former counselor is said to have added that even prior to her relationship was Bezos, she was a stunner. She wasn't wrong, there — stunning transformation aside, Sánchez has always been gorgeous. Even so, we wouldn't discount the role the affair played in the flak she and Bezos were getting at the time.

