5 Times Princess Charlotte Reminded Royal Watchers Of Princess Diana

As Princess Charlotte grows up before our eyes, it becomes increasingly easy to see not only how she resembles her late grandmother, but also the ways their personalities are alike. This became particularly apparent to folks at a somber occasion: Prince Philip's memorial service in 2022. On their official Instagram account, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of themselves walking hand-in-hand with Prince George and Charlotte, respectively. Like in the comment section of most photos of Charlotte, some folks pointed out her physical resemblance to Diana. "Charlotte looks like Diana," one commenter wrote with heart emojis. Yet, other folks were impressed with her poise, which seemed beyond her years. One noted, "Incredible [behavior] from George and Charlotte given they are so young." This may have something to do with how Charlotte deals with events in the public eye, as her grandmother did.

Advertisement

Body language expert Judi James told Express that Charlotte's body language at the event took after Diana. "Like Diana, she gives the initial impression of shyness, but beneath that appears to be an outgoing, fun personality," James explained. She also picked up on some similarities in how Charlotte dealt with being in front of all those cameras, mentioning, "She also picked out several of the cameras with her eyes, as Diana always remembered to do."