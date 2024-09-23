Melania's Promo Of Latest Cash Grabs Keeps Getting Lazier

Preferring to stay on the sidelines, Melania Trump has been absent from the campaign trail as her husband, Donald Trump, tries to change his title from "former president" back to "current commander-in-chief." She graciously appeared onstage as he accepted the GOP nomination at the Republican National Convention, but declined to give a speech. In recent weeks, Melania has become more visible in a series of online videos promoting her upcoming book, "Melania." Yet even this is coming off as a halfhearted effort, as she reads snippets from the memoir. Melania defended her failed White House garden project, suggested the assassination attempt against Trump was an inside job, and talked about the joys of motherhood, all with an unblinking gaze to the camera and a flat delivery.

The former first lady's latest postings have been even less inspiring. On September 22, she posted a new clip to Instagram about the time in 2020 when she was evacuated to the White House's underground bunker for protection as a Black Lives Matter protest reached Pennsylvania Avenue. The video's dark lighting — only half her face was lit — and soft filter gave the impression of a rush job, and Melania's reading didn't help. She described feeling "a jolt through my body" as the Secret Service knocked at her door, but she sounded more like she was reading off a grocery list. Meidas Touch's Ron Filipkowski reposted the clip on X (formerly Twitter), prompting a follower to ask: "Does anyone else feel like these videos are AI? They seem so off." Replied another, "I just wonder why she can't afford proper lighting." Still others felt the events Melania described paled next to others in which her husband was involved. "Yeah, well, the jolt I felt when I read [Trump] stole our classified intel was probably a lot more severe," went one snark.

