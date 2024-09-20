Melania Defends Her Failed White House Garden Project & Public Reaction Isn't So Rosy

Melania Trump's forthcoming memoir, "Melania," is just a few weeks away from its release. In the lead up, the former First Lady has released several videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, to promote the book. The first video gave her husband, Donald Trump, the blink-and-you'll-miss-it treatment. Another clip seemed to suggest a conspiracy theory about the assassination attempt against him back in July. Yet, her latest video has possibly the strangest angle yet. She is speaking about the controversial redo she gave the White House Rose Garden during her time as First Lady. And, unsurprisingly, she's receiving criticism from the internet.

In 2020, Melania was in charge of the renovation of the White House Rose Garden. This was the first time the garden has been redone since the 1960s, and since then, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy's design remained intact. So, when, under Melania's oversight, nearly all of the garden's contents were ripped up, many folks weren't happy. This project was one of the few Melania took the lead on as First Lady, and it often seemed like she didn't desire more responsibility. Who could forget the bizarre recording of her discussing the tradition of First Ladies decorating the White House for the holidays, in which she said, "Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations?"

However, Melania claimed to take the garden revamp seriously, which earned her some criticism on social media.