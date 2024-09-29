A Look Back At Joan Collins' Tense Relationship With Her Sister Jackie

Jackie Collins was four years younger than her big sister, Joan Collins, and both women forged remarkable careers in acting and writing. During her lifetime, Jackie was a celebrated author whose book sales surpassed half a billion copies by the time of her death in 2015, while Joan's best known as an actor, particularly for her iconic role on the long-running primetime drama, "Dynasty." However, since Jackie also worked as an actor, and Joan has also written books, these shared pursuits exacerbated the idea of a conflict between Joan and Jackie. "Their relationship was complicated," filmmaker Laura Fairrie, who made a documentary about Jackie, explained to Vanity Fair. "They had this deep love for each other, but they also competed with each other."

According to Joan, Jackie was one of her biggest fans when she started acting in the early 1950s. After Joan moved to the U.S., the sisters' close bond was evident in the letters they frequently wrote to each other. Jackie soon followed in Joan's acting footsteps, and she ended up moving overseas to live with her big sister.

With their parents still living in the U.K., Joan took on an even bigger role in teenage Jackie's life, and she was particularly sensitive to Joan's unkind remarks. "Joan says I look awful," Jackie wrote in her diary when she was a teen (via Vanity Fair). "I feel so inferior." Soon after, Jackie was motivated to get cosmetic surgery to change the shape of her nose.