HGTV's Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Totally Embarrassed Their Daughter Promoting The Flip Off

Celebrities, they're just like you! HGTV's Christina Hall is a mom of three kids: Taylor and Braydon with her ex-husband Tarek el Moussa, and Hudson, with ex Ant Anstead. While Hall could easily detest her exes and make life harder for them, they all seem to get along and that makes for a great environment for co-parenting. Hall's oldest Taylor officially became a teenager when she celebrated her 13th birthday in September 2023. Being a teenager is complicated in itself and raising one can't be too simple either!

Advertisement

So, how does Taylor stop her parents from embarrassing her with their platforms? She could duck and cover until the embarrassment blows over, but based on what Hall had to say to E! News, they're too close for Taylor not to come to her directly. While it's usually parents making the rules, there's no harm in the kids having a few boundaries themselves. When talking to E! News, Hall spoke about one of Taylor's rules, "My daughter is just like, 'Mom, don't do any cringe videos. Do not dance. Please stop doing this.'"

From "Flip or Flop" to "Christina on the Coast" and now a new show entitled "The Flip Off", which also happens to star Taylor's dad and his new wife, Heather Rae el Moussa, it's no wonder the teen has anxieties about her parents potentially embarrassing her. Even if Hall sees herself as a "cool mom," parents are bound to embarrass their kids at some point. It's all part of growing up. For the child of a celebrity though, her mother's every move is constantly judged by the public, which can easily leave Taylor feeling embarrassed on a much larger scale than your typical teen.

Advertisement