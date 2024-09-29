HGTV's Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa Totally Embarrassed Their Daughter Promoting The Flip Off
Celebrities, they're just like you! HGTV's Christina Hall is a mom of three kids: Taylor and Braydon with her ex-husband Tarek el Moussa, and Hudson, with ex Ant Anstead. While Hall could easily detest her exes and make life harder for them, they all seem to get along and that makes for a great environment for co-parenting. Hall's oldest Taylor officially became a teenager when she celebrated her 13th birthday in September 2023. Being a teenager is complicated in itself and raising one can't be too simple either!
So, how does Taylor stop her parents from embarrassing her with their platforms? She could duck and cover until the embarrassment blows over, but based on what Hall had to say to E! News, they're too close for Taylor not to come to her directly. While it's usually parents making the rules, there's no harm in the kids having a few boundaries themselves. When talking to E! News, Hall spoke about one of Taylor's rules, "My daughter is just like, 'Mom, don't do any cringe videos. Do not dance. Please stop doing this.'"
From "Flip or Flop" to "Christina on the Coast" and now a new show entitled "The Flip Off", which also happens to star Taylor's dad and his new wife, Heather Rae el Moussa, it's no wonder the teen has anxieties about her parents potentially embarrassing her. Even if Hall sees herself as a "cool mom," parents are bound to embarrass their kids at some point. It's all part of growing up. For the child of a celebrity though, her mother's every move is constantly judged by the public, which can easily leave Taylor feeling embarrassed on a much larger scale than your typical teen.
Christina & Taylor's close relationship
Despite Taylor being a teenager, Christina Hall said that she and her daughter have a close relationship that she cherishes. In a September 2024 Instagram post celebrating Taylor's 14th birthday, Hall spoke about their relationship, "Taylor changed my life in all the best ways. She challenges me, holds me accountable and makes me want to be a better person."
Hall also note that if you've been a fan since the first season of "Flip or Flop," you should recall a baby Taylor always on her mother's hip during filming. Hall mentions having no sitter to leave Taylor with, along with something most parents can relate to: she simply did not want to be away from her baby. In her birthday caption for Taylor, Hall speaks on her daughter's warm personality, "She's wise, strong willed, talented, beautiful and so fun to be around." Hall continues this praise by saying how proud she is to be her mama and ends the post by saying that Taylor is her "favorite person." Their closeness is undeniable and it just goes to show how supportive of a mom Hall really is.
Having open communication with your family can make a world of difference and, according to E! News, Hall has made sure that Taylor, "know(s) that no matter what, I'm here for her and she can literally tell me anything without judgment." So, as long as Taylor can follow Hall's rules and vice versa, maybe (hopefully) there won't be anymore embarrassing moments from the HGTV star that impact her daughter! Hall having a mini-me in Taylor is both sweet and intriguing as fans watch the young teen grow up, wondering if she'll follow in mom's footsteps.