Christina Hall's Nice Act With Tarek El Moussa And Ant Anstead Is So Transparent

In the midst of her third divorce from Josh Hall, Christina Hall's jabs at Josh have started to wear thin on HGTV fans. However, during all that mess, Christina has shown that she can get along with her other ex-husbands. Her messy divorce from Tarek El Moussa is long in the past. The former spouses have even filmed multiple Instagram sketches with Tarek's wife Heather Rae El Moussa. The videos often joke about how similar Christina and Heather look. The trio is also going to be featured on HGTV's "The Flip Off."

As for Christina's second ex-husband Ant Anstead, things were also tense for a while. They traded digs during a custody battle over their son, Hudson. Following Christina and Josh's split, things seem much more civil between Anstead and Christina. Both of Hudson's parents posted about him to celebrate his 5th birthday on September 6, 2024. Christina even commented on Anstead's photo compilation for Hudson's birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to our sweet boy!"

Are Christina's public interactions with El Moussa and Anstead her way of making Josh out to be the reason they are divorcing? As with every divorce (whether involving celebrities or otherwise), there are two sides to every story, and the nitty-gritty details are not something the world will likely ever know.

