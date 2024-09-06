Christina Hall's Nice Act With Tarek El Moussa And Ant Anstead Is So Transparent
In the midst of her third divorce from Josh Hall, Christina Hall's jabs at Josh have started to wear thin on HGTV fans. However, during all that mess, Christina has shown that she can get along with her other ex-husbands. Her messy divorce from Tarek El Moussa is long in the past. The former spouses have even filmed multiple Instagram sketches with Tarek's wife Heather Rae El Moussa. The videos often joke about how similar Christina and Heather look. The trio is also going to be featured on HGTV's "The Flip Off."
As for Christina's second ex-husband Ant Anstead, things were also tense for a while. They traded digs during a custody battle over their son, Hudson. Following Christina and Josh's split, things seem much more civil between Anstead and Christina. Both of Hudson's parents posted about him to celebrate his 5th birthday on September 6, 2024. Christina even commented on Anstead's photo compilation for Hudson's birthday. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to our sweet boy!"
Are Christina's public interactions with El Moussa and Anstead her way of making Josh out to be the reason they are divorcing? As with every divorce (whether involving celebrities or otherwise), there are two sides to every story, and the nitty-gritty details are not something the world will likely ever know.
Christina and Josh have different approaches to publicity around their divorce
It's been reported that both Christina Hall and Josh Hall filed for divorce on July 15, with Josh saying they were separated on July 8 and Christina saying they were separated on July 7. Reports also say that in documents Christina filed that were obtained on July 24, Christina claimed she told Josh that she wanted a divorce first, on July 7. (That's possibly why Christina said she was blindsided by Josh filing for divorce, since she may have told him she planned to do so before he did.)
Christina also alleged that Josh mishandled money they earned on rental properties the day after she supposedly told him she was going to divorce him. Josh responded to Christina's claims about money by promising to keep mum about his personal business.
One major difference between Christina's split from Josh and her other splits is that they don't share children. Christina spoke to Backgrid about her reconciliation with Ant Anstead (in the form of following him on Instagram again), saying, "Ant and I share Hudson ... and I feel like he deserves to have us get along" (via People). Christina discussed her relationship with Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa as well, saying, "Tarek [El Moussa], Heather and I get along really well. It's been really nice to co-parent with them." Christina and Tarek share two children, Taylor and Brayden. Speaking about Tarek, Christina also said, "He has my back. We get along really well."