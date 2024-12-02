The Scandal That Chased James Franco Out Of Hollywood

Movie star James Franco was at the height of his Hollywood trajectory when, in 2018, he was accused of sexual misconduct by five women, four of whom attended his now-closed acting school, Studio 4, which was launched in 2014. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, one of the accusers, claimed that she and the other victims would give in to Franco's requests as they believed it would benefit their careers in the long run. "I feel there was an abuse of power, and there was a culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable," she opined.

During a 2018 episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Franco strongly denied the sexual misconduct allegations. But, in October 2020, the women filed a lawsuit against Franco and two other men — one of whom co-owned the acting school with the "Freaks and Geeks" star — stating that the students were defrauded by Studio 4 and that they were constantly forced to perform sex scenes on camera. The matter was settled in 2021 when Franco and his fellow accused associates agreed to settle for $2.2 million.

The shocking allegations came at the height of the Me Too movement when numerous women in Hollywood, and all over the world, began raising awareness about sexual harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry and beyond. Therefore, the claims against the "General Hospital" alum cost Franco movie roles and even a decades-long friendship with collaborator Seth Rogen.

