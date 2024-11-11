Why Seth Rogen & James Franco's Decades-Long Friendship Fell Apart

Fans of James Franco's collaborations with Seth Rogen are likely not going to be seeing any comedic team-ups in the future, and Franco says his 20-year-long friendship with the comic filmmaker can be added to the list of celeb besties who don't speak anymore. Franco spoke out about their rift in October 2024, during the Rome Film Festival while promoting his new film, "Hey Joe," and he revealed that they are no longer communicating.

Advertisement

"I haven't talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it's over," Franco told Variety, when asked about the status of their friendship. Franco's "Hey Joe" marks only his second film since 2019, after Franco was accused by multiple women of sexually inappropriate behavior. At the time, Franco settled a lawsuit filed by two women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Franco denied the allegations but agreed to pay over $2 million to settle.

Franco said that, in the years since the scandal, it was not possible to maintain open lines of communication with Rogen, but "not for lack of trying." Franco — who worked with Rogen on "Freaks & Geeks," "Pineapple Express," "The Interview," and "This Is the End," to name just a few — said he's told Rogen "how much he's meant to me," but Rogen has seemingly not entertained the idea of reconciling.

Advertisement