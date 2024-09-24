What Happened To Patrick Mahomes' Grandfather? Everything We Know About His Hospitalization
The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the recent game against the Atlanta Falcons, but Patrick Mahomes has more important matters on his mind. The star quarterback's maternal grandfather, Randy Martin, is in the hospital for an unrevealed medical condition (per The U.S. Sun). The footballer's mother, Randi Mahomes, took to her Instagram story and urged fans to keep her ailing father in their thoughts and prayers.
Since stories only last 24 hours, her post has since disappeared, but Essentially Sports shared what she had uploaded: "This is how I fight my battles. If you are seeing this, take a moment, and PRAY for my dad now."
This isn't the first time Randi has spoken out about her father's health. On September 13, 2024, she sent out a similar message to fans on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is Randy." Unfortunately, Randi lost her mother (and Patrick's maternal grandmother), Debbie Bates, in early 2024.
Patrick Mahomes hasn't said anything about the situation publicly
While Randi Mahomes is wearing her heart on her sleeve about her father, Patrick Mahomes has yet to say anything about his grandfather's situation. Presumably, he wants to keep his family's business private. Meanwhile, his mother tweeted two cryptic messages on September 18, 2024. "I just wish I could somehow make it all make sense ... but I just cant [sic]," she wrote in one, adding the hashtag "still blessed." The second post was a photo with a piece of Bible scripture from Proverbs.
— Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) September 18, 2024
Fans have been swift with messages of support and encouragement for Randi and her family. Many have told her they are praying for a fast recovery, while others simply tweeted out the praying hands emoji.
Randy Martin is going to be a great-grandfather again for the third time, as Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes announced on Instagram in July 2024 they are expecting baby number three. This child will be the little sister of their daughter Sterling and their adorably expressive son, Bronze. Hopefully, Randy will pull through with whatever he is battling and be able to meet his newest great-grandbaby when she arrives.