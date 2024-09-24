What Happened To Patrick Mahomes' Grandfather? Everything We Know About His Hospitalization

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the recent game against the Atlanta Falcons, but Patrick Mahomes has more important matters on his mind. The star quarterback's maternal grandfather, Randy Martin, is in the hospital for an unrevealed medical condition (per The U.S. Sun). The footballer's mother, Randi Mahomes, took to her Instagram story and urged fans to keep her ailing father in their thoughts and prayers.

Since stories only last 24 hours, her post has since disappeared, but Essentially Sports shared what she had uploaded: "This is how I fight my battles. If you are seeing this, take a moment, and PRAY for my dad now."

This isn't the first time Randi has spoken out about her father's health. On September 13, 2024, she sent out a similar message to fans on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 his name is Randy." Unfortunately, Randi lost her mother (and Patrick's maternal grandmother), Debbie Bates, in early 2024.