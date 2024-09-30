Lauren Boebert Looks So Different Without Her Signature Specs

Lauren Boebert is no stranger to the selfie, but one in particular showed off her glasses-free face. Sporting a big smile, she captioned the photo by telling her followers good morning and to make the day a good one. Many of the comments said how great she looked, but one in particular had a request (more like demand) for the controversial politician: "Stop covering up your big brown eyes with those ugly glasses."

Furthermore, one person couldn't help but notice the congresswoman's makeup now that her glasses weren't hiding it, commenting two times on that photo. The first comment asked, "Did she use a paint brush to put 50 lbs. of makeup on WTF," while the second one said, "the makeup is as fake as her." Not kind words, but Boebert has a history of rubbing people the wrong way, thanks to her many messy controversies. Deviating from her usual look opens a door for internet trolls. In fact, that person on Instagram wasn't the only one to directly mention Boebert's makeup. Another person wrote, "Too much makeup, not enough morals."

On another family snapshot Boebert shared to Instagram, she posed with son Kaydon Boebert at his baseball game and left her glasses at home. "No glasses again. Only for congress. To try and look intelligent?? It ain't working. Lol," wrote one person. Regardless of how a person feels about her politics, maybe putting down someone's looks isn't the best way to vent frustrations.

