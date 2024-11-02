How Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Knew Diddy's Ex Kim Porter
Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa were married in 2005. Vanessa knew Kim Porter, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex, from her days modeling in New York, and Don Jr. explained that the two were good friends. Vanessa and Don Jr. spent time with Porter while the couple was married as well, and that was how he got to know Porter. Donald Trump Jr. claims that Porter lived in fear of Diddy during their relationship, something she had confided in Trump's now ex-wife, and something Vanessa relayed to him after Porter's death in 2018.
Speaking on the DJ Akademiks podcast, Don Jr. said: "My ex-wife was really good friends with Kim Porter ... When [Porter died], Vanessa called me and said, 'something is up with that.' She [Kim Porter] was always sort of always in fear of something happening ... and I was like, not a lot of people die at 47 of pneumonia ... and I'm not trying to fuel any kind of rumor but that's a conversation I had with someone who knew her well." He also said that the couple's relationship seemed strange. The Los Angeles coroner ruled Porter's cause of death to be pneumonia from a lung infection. But with Diddy's controversies having people re-examining parts of his life, it casts further doubt on what was already a suspicious death for Porter.
Conspiracy theories surrounding Kim Porter's death
Looking back at Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, something was definitely off. There has always been some skepticism around Kim Porter's official cause of death, with several people close to the situation believing there was foul play involved. She was found unresponsive in her home in 2018. Eventually, the medical examiner ruled she had died from a lung infection that resulted in lobar pneumonia. From the beginning, there have been doubts surrounding the true cause of death, with claims and theories popping up online about what really happened.
Some sources claimed Porter was abused during the relationship with Diddy and that the environment between them was toxic. Al B. Sure!, Porter's ex, called her death a murder on Instagram and pointed to an allegedly fake memoir written by Porter that predicted her own death. He ended up in the hospital in 2023 after coming down with several illnesses, falling into organ failure, and ultimately having a liver transplant, a crisis that he barely survived. This adds yet another layer to his claims of being silenced in his pursuit of justice. Porter's death is a settled matter for her children, who decried the 'fake' memoir, though with all the details about the Diddy allegations coming out and his subsequent trials, more information regarding Porter may eventually surface.