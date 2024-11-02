How Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Knew Diddy's Ex Kim Porter

Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa were married in 2005. Vanessa knew Kim Porter, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex, from her days modeling in New York, and Don Jr. explained that the two were good friends. Vanessa and Don Jr. spent time with Porter while the couple was married as well, and that was how he got to know Porter. Donald Trump Jr. claims that Porter lived in fear of Diddy during their relationship, something she had confided in Trump's now ex-wife, and something Vanessa relayed to him after Porter's death in 2018.

Speaking on the DJ Akademiks podcast, Don Jr. said: "My ex-wife was really good friends with Kim Porter ... When [Porter died], Vanessa called me and said, 'something is up with that.' She [Kim Porter] was always sort of always in fear of something happening ... and I was like, not a lot of people die at 47 of pneumonia ... and I'm not trying to fuel any kind of rumor but that's a conversation I had with someone who knew her well." He also said that the couple's relationship seemed strange. The Los Angeles coroner ruled Porter's cause of death to be pneumonia from a lung infection. But with Diddy's controversies having people re-examining parts of his life, it casts further doubt on what was already a suspicious death for Porter.

