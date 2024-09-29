All The Plastic Surgery Procedures HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk Has Admitted To
Mina Starsiak Hawk has had a head-turning transformation since her early days on HGTV's "Good Bones," alongside her co-host, business partner, and sadly now-estranged mother, Karen E. Laine. And, since ditching the beloved show in 2023, Mina has undergone a whole range of cosmetic procedures including a total "mommy makeover" in 2020, following the birth of her youngest child, Charlotte, with husband Steve Hawk. This involved a series of surgeries including liposuction, a tummy tuck, and breast augmentation, which Mina openly discussed in a 2021 interview with People. "I was very hard on myself for wanting to do this because it's super selfish, and that's okay. Because I feel like myself again. I feel strong [and] I feel attractive to myself," she reasonsed.
The decision to undergo plastic surgery came about as the Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder developed diastasis recti during her pregnancy with Charlotte, leaving her with weak abdominal muscles. "I had a four and a half inch separation [in my abs] and you can't really fix that 100 percent unless you do surgery," Mina explained. This prompted her to go through with the makeover to help her bounce back as the busy working mom admittedly struggled postpartum, confessing, "I just didn't feel like I was going to be able to work out and get this back to where I felt strong, like myself, like I did before kids."
While plenty of people would probably judge her for making this decision, Mina has zero regrets about going under the knife. In 2021, she pushed back against her critics by urging everyone to do what feels right for them during a chat with Us Weekly. "Whether it's surgery or a push-up bra or eyelash extensions, Spanx, a spray tan — get it. Whatever makes you feel strong and powerful and beautiful," Mina argued.
Mina Starstiak Hawk also underwent eyelid surgery and a butt lift
Mina Starstiak Hawk's experience with cosmetic surgery goes beyond her breast implants, lipo, and tummy tuck procedures. In a November 2023 episode of her "Mina AF" podcast, the HGTV star admitted that she also had a butt lift after losing over 20 pounds from working out with her husband, and personal trainer, Steve Hawk. "When I lost all this weight, although I have been incredibly fit, my legs feel like I'm wearing loose pantyhose, because of the skin and my butt is like a half-filled bag of flour no matter how many squats or lunges we do," Mina elaborated. She added that it took her a whole year to decide before going ahead with the surgery. Months ahead of the episode airing, the "Good Bones" co-host showed off her plastic surgery transformation in an Instagram post featuring pictures of her impressively curvy backside.
Aside from her butt, Mina also revealed that she had surgery on her eyelids (known as a blepharoplasty) to get rid of the excessive skin specifically around her right eye. "There was so much more skin and it was so swollen," she explained. "It's been driving me crazy for three years." Acknowledging that it wasn't a "medical necessity," Mina confirmed that she chose to undergo the procedure while fully awake using only local anesthesia.
Elsewhere, the business owner denied having fillers in her lips and cheeks as Mina clarified that she was born with naturally full cheekbones and a plump pout. She did, however, cop to getting the occasional Botox injection. Ultimately, the reality star is proud of her glow-up. "I want people to know I've had implants. I got filler in my butt. Even though I know I'm going to be judged for them, they do make me happy," she concluded simply.