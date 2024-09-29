All The Plastic Surgery Procedures HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk Has Admitted To

Mina Starsiak Hawk has had a head-turning transformation since her early days on HGTV's "Good Bones," alongside her co-host, business partner, and sadly now-estranged mother, Karen E. Laine. And, since ditching the beloved show in 2023, Mina has undergone a whole range of cosmetic procedures including a total "mommy makeover" in 2020, following the birth of her youngest child, Charlotte, with husband Steve Hawk. This involved a series of surgeries including liposuction, a tummy tuck, and breast augmentation, which Mina openly discussed in a 2021 interview with People. "I was very hard on myself for wanting to do this because it's super selfish, and that's okay. Because I feel like myself again. I feel strong [and] I feel attractive to myself," she reasonsed.

The decision to undergo plastic surgery came about as the Two Chicks and a Hammer co-founder developed diastasis recti during her pregnancy with Charlotte, leaving her with weak abdominal muscles. "I had a four and a half inch separation [in my abs] and you can't really fix that 100 percent unless you do surgery," Mina explained. This prompted her to go through with the makeover to help her bounce back as the busy working mom admittedly struggled postpartum, confessing, "I just didn't feel like I was going to be able to work out and get this back to where I felt strong, like myself, like I did before kids."

While plenty of people would probably judge her for making this decision, Mina has zero regrets about going under the knife. In 2021, she pushed back against her critics by urging everyone to do what feels right for them during a chat with Us Weekly. "Whether it's surgery or a push-up bra or eyelash extensions, Spanx, a spray tan — get it. Whatever makes you feel strong and powerful and beautiful," Mina argued.

