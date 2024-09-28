Taylor Swift's Go-To Gameday Drinks

These days, the most famous and popular Kansas City Chiefs fan is undoubtedly Taylor Swift. Ever since she started attending games to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, there has been tons of crossover between the Chiefs and Swiftie fandoms. Fans of the pop star tune into games to fawn over Swift's stylish gameday outfits, such as when she paired red, thigh-high boots with an-all denim ensemble at the first Chiefs game of the 2024-2025 season — a look that some called scandalous. Those who want to emulate the "Bad Blood" hitmaker may also wish to know what she drinks while watching her beau play football.

One of Swift's favorites is reportedly a custom Cosmopolitan, aptly titled the "Tay-tini." An April 2024 press release from Easy's Cocktail Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino confirmed that she and Kelce visited with his teammate Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and about 100 guests, per Us Weekly. And it was reported that the pop star enjoyed a Tay-tini or two. Like a standard Cosmopolitan, it should include triple sec (or any kind of orange liqueur), vodka, and cranberry juice. The lime juice from a classic Cosmopolitan is swapped out for lemon juice in a Tay-tini, and a splash of peach schnapps is added.

It's unconfirmed but entirely possible that the Tay-tini, which would have a reddish-pink color due to the cranberry juice component, is what Swift drank at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September 2023 (which was notably the first of Kelce's games that his new girlfriend publicly attended). However, that's not the only beverage the singer has enjoyed while watching him play.

