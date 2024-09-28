Taylor Swift's Go-To Gameday Drinks
These days, the most famous and popular Kansas City Chiefs fan is undoubtedly Taylor Swift. Ever since she started attending games to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, there has been tons of crossover between the Chiefs and Swiftie fandoms. Fans of the pop star tune into games to fawn over Swift's stylish gameday outfits, such as when she paired red, thigh-high boots with an-all denim ensemble at the first Chiefs game of the 2024-2025 season — a look that some called scandalous. Those who want to emulate the "Bad Blood" hitmaker may also wish to know what she drinks while watching her beau play football.
One of Swift's favorites is reportedly a custom Cosmopolitan, aptly titled the "Tay-tini." An April 2024 press release from Easy's Cocktail Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino confirmed that she and Kelce visited with his teammate Patrick Mahomes, his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and about 100 guests, per Us Weekly. And it was reported that the pop star enjoyed a Tay-tini or two. Like a standard Cosmopolitan, it should include triple sec (or any kind of orange liqueur), vodka, and cranberry juice. The lime juice from a classic Cosmopolitan is swapped out for lemon juice in a Tay-tini, and a splash of peach schnapps is added.
It's unconfirmed but entirely possible that the Tay-tini, which would have a reddish-pink color due to the cranberry juice component, is what Swift drank at the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game in September 2023 (which was notably the first of Kelce's games that his new girlfriend publicly attended). However, that's not the only beverage the singer has enjoyed while watching him play.
Swift also enjoyed some canned alcoholic drinks too
Taylor Swift has also been spotted enjoying a tipple from a brand that Travis Kelce is heavily involved with. In February 2023, the Casa Azul Tequila Soda brand shared that Kelce was now an investor. Casa Azul Tequila Soda comes in a can and includes real Tequila, which isn't typical for canned cocktails. In a statement at the time, Kelce enthused, "Not only do I know how to get wins on the board, I also like to make sure everyone is having a good time anywhere I go. I'm excited to turn up and announce my investment in Casa Azul Tequila Soda," (via PR Newswire).
The Kansas City Star reported that the "I Knew You Were Trouble" hitmaker was specifically drinking a can of Casa Azul Tequila Soda when the Chiefs played the Denver Broncos in October 2023. According to a TikTok from that game, it seems that Swift's drink can had a light green stripe across the top, meaning it was most likely the Lime Margarita flavor. The world-conquering pop star was seen with a different brand of canned alcoholic beverage at the December 2023 game, when the Chiefs faced off against the New England Patriots.
A photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Swift holding High Noon drinks. Barstool Sports advertises the High Noon brand, and the president of the company Dave Portnoy mentioned the "Betty" songstress and the drinks by admitting on X, "I had worst day gambling today. Lost my shirt. Made up for it by @taylorswift13 drinking @nooners when the cameras aren't on."
Swift's drink included an ingredient from a famous friend's company
When the Chiefs played the New York Jets in October 2023, Taylor Swift's good friend Blake Lively was there, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Swift's brother, and several other recognizable stars. The "Gossip Girl" alum owns the Betty Buzz and Betty Booze drinks companies and a representative proudly informed Whiskey Raiders (which has since been renamed Bottle Raiders) that the pop star's red drink at the game incorporated a Betty Buzz component (it might have been a Tay-tini or a vodka cranberry but we don't know for sure). Likewise, Reynolds and fellow WAG Brittany Mahomes were also enjoying Betty Booze and Betty Buzz products.
Unfortunately, the "Long Live" hitmaker has faced tons of scrutiny for openly drinking alcohol at NFL games — the Super Bowl 2024 crowd booed when Swift chugged her drink on the Jumbotron. Hopefully, the Grammy winner takes her own advice to just "Shake It Off" when the critics come calling, though. The naysayers' harsh opinions also notably didn't stop Swift from drinking out of a custom cup adorned with Travis Kelce's number, 87, when the Chiefs played the Cincinnati Bengals in September 2024. Swift then proved she's hot for Kelce, quite literally, by following his introduction on the field by pretending to fan herself after taking a sip of her drink.