Brad Pitt's Reported Plan To Win Back His Kids' Affection Spells Drama Already

It's clear that in Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's lengthy, bitter divorce, their six children have sided with their mom. The former power couple first called it quits in 2016, but the fallout from the split continues. Most recently, their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt filed to legally drop "Pitt" from her last name on her 18th birthday. While this reportedly hurt Pitt, it seems that he isn't giving up hope for a potential reconciliation with his children. And, he apparently believes that his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is the key to getting back in their good graces.

The 60-year-old actor has been dating de Ramon since 2022. A source told In Touch that, despite having a right to custody of his two youngest children, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt, the actor isn't interested in pressuring his kids to spend time with him. "He wants to see them and the rest of his kids, because they choose to see him," the source explained. Pitt reportedly thinks his girlfriend winning his brood over will make them more inclined to have a relationship with him. According to the source, "Ines has been very respectful and never pushed to spend time with the kids, until now, and Brad feels that she's probably his ace in the hole, because once they meet her he has no doubt they'll see what a gem she is and fall madly in love with her as a potential step mom." Yet, this solution seems far from foolproof.

