The Key Virtue That Keeps Samuel L. Jackson's Long-Term Marriage Far From Divorce

Hollywood relationships are known for being generally short-lived, but that doesn't mean that there aren't long-lasting celeb couples out there. Movie star Samuel L. Jackson married Tony-nominated actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson in 1980, and the pair is still going strong over 40 years later. So, what's their secret? It's all about tolerance. According to the star, his wife knows who he is and accepts his flaws.

Samuel is the cover star for this year's October/November issue of AARP The Magazine. In the interview, the 75-year-old got candid about his decades-long romance. Samuel says that the key to his long, happy marriage is simple: "A lot of tolerance, because everybody's got flaws." Practically speaking, that means "not giving up when it would be easy to give up." Folks in long-term relationships know that this is often easier said than done. Yet, according to Samuel, it's what has helped them persevere through the tough times we all face. "I've done s*** in my marriage that's crazy, you know? She has, too, in her head, or whatever in reality," he explained. Still, these missteps never broke them because of one simple piece of advice. The actor said, " ... You got to go, 'Is that a breakup offense?' Or is it just that we need to spend a little time together and get some understanding about it?"

