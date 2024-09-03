Stars Who Gagged Their Interviewer On Live TV

Despite the intense PR sanitization and image management celebrities rely on to keep their public records clean, some authenticity always manages to slip through the cracks. After all, stars are only human. Such moments are not exactly impossible to come by; a problematic question or a persistent reporter could be enough to do the trick. Showbiz archives are stacked with instances where a celebrity — reasonably irked by an intrusive query about their weight or sexuality or underwear — snapped at their interviewer with a sharper than expected comeback. There is also the other kind of celebrity, who keeps cool during a thorny interview but still shuts things down swiftly.

J. Wortham of The New York Times said that it is important for interviewers to understand that many celebrities enter the conversation with their guard up. "So you have to remember that they're expecting the worst-case scenario and people are always grasping at things from them," Wortham said, emphasizing on the need to let the exchange flow organically. But the entertainment business is old and vast, and that mindset hasn't always been the norm. And even to this day, there are confrontational talk show moments and blunt live interviews with stars. Brace yourself, because we're about to dive into on-camera interactions that pull zero punches.