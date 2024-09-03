Stars Who Gagged Their Interviewer On Live TV
Despite the intense PR sanitization and image management celebrities rely on to keep their public records clean, some authenticity always manages to slip through the cracks. After all, stars are only human. Such moments are not exactly impossible to come by; a problematic question or a persistent reporter could be enough to do the trick. Showbiz archives are stacked with instances where a celebrity — reasonably irked by an intrusive query about their weight or sexuality or underwear — snapped at their interviewer with a sharper than expected comeback. There is also the other kind of celebrity, who keeps cool during a thorny interview but still shuts things down swiftly.
J. Wortham of The New York Times said that it is important for interviewers to understand that many celebrities enter the conversation with their guard up. "So you have to remember that they're expecting the worst-case scenario and people are always grasping at things from them," Wortham said, emphasizing on the need to let the exchange flow organically. But the entertainment business is old and vast, and that mindset hasn't always been the norm. And even to this day, there are confrontational talk show moments and blunt live interviews with stars. Brace yourself, because we're about to dive into on-camera interactions that pull zero punches.
Cher didn't mince words on David Letterman's show
David Letterman was not bashful about revealing that it had taken a long time — and over 80 invitations — for Cher to finally appear as a guest on his show in 1986. When she did, the "Late Show" turned into a battle of wits, thanks to the legendary singer's disarming candor. Letterman kickstarted his supposedly long-awaited interview with a curious line of questioning about Cher's scent. The singer obliged — explaining to Letterman the perfume cocktail that made her smell good — but not without a well-timed quip, asking the host, "Is this as good as it gets?" From Cher's end, it got even better.
When asked what took her so long to say yes to the leading talk show, Cher drummed up an intriguing sequence about wanting the "Late Show" to cover her hotel bills, before going for the jugular. "I thought that I would never want to do this show with you," she said. "Why?" Letterman probed, digging his own grave. "Because you thought I was ... " Cher completed the sentence for him with an expletive. As cheers and jeers filled the studio, Cher went on to reveal that she had actually communicated her feelings about Letterman to someone on his show. "We're happy you're finally here," Letterman concluded, before diverting the conversation elsewhere.
Madonna infamously locked horns with Letterman too
Madonna's interview with David Letterman in 1994 was so way-out that even today it evades a perfect explanation and yet, remains legendary. Laden with expletives — a record 14 F-bombs — and inappropriate jokes, this episode of the "Late Show with David Letterman" was made out to be an unsightly moment in the "Material Girl" hitmaker's legacy. Between Madonna's underwear antics and the endless criticism that came her way, the world conveniently forgot that it was Letterman who actually fired the first shot, introducing her as a woman who had "slept with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry." He then prodded her to "go kiss a guy in the audience."
The interview grew progressively R-rated from there, with the singer calling Letterman "a sick f**k" at one point. Though the controversy seemingly didn't tarnish her relationship with Letterman — given the several subsequent appearances she made on his show — it did prompt her to set the record straight about a few things. "David Letterman knew I was going to do it," she told Spin magazine about her incessant cussing, claiming that the show's producers had even encouraged her to do the bit (via People). "The way he introduced me was derogatory, so my whole thing was, okay, if that's how you want to play it, you cannot beat me at this game."
Taylor Swift had the perfect comeback for this suggestive remark
Taylor Swift found herself in the midst of a brazenly sexist interview at the Grammys red carpet in 2015, when Entertainment Tonight reporter Nancy O'Dell suggested that the singer was going to "walk home with more than maybe just a trophy." Their conversation took off with O'Dell complimenting Swift on her look and a customary pan of the camera that showed the whole of her Elie Saab cutout dress. Right the next moment, things got increasingly awkward.
"I just wanted to show the legs," O'Dell remarked, before going on to propose that Swift would go home with "lots of men" that night. The 14-time Grammy winner gave O'Dell what can only be described as an unrelenting stare. A short pause later, she retorted, "I'm not going to walk home with any men tonight. I'm going to go hang out with my friends and then I go home to the cats." O'Dell's line of questioning was widely criticized, and not just by Swift's faithful army of fans. Rather, the interview made headlines and generated media attention. Swift, meanwhile, was cheered on for handling the situation with poise and for just being, well, fearless.
Simone Biles shut down this critical question like a champ
As the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history, Simone Biles knows what it takes to win. And one can be dead sure that it has taken more than just social pleasantries for her to get to where she is today. This little nugget was apparently lost on the "Dancing with the Stars" panel, some of whom tried to school her on the importance of smiling when she was on stage. After she was done with one of several dances she aced on Season 24 of the hit television series, the feedback she received from judges placed heavy emphasis on Biles' expressions.
The gymnast, 20 at the time, was earnest in her response that explained her lack of experience with the kind of emotions required of her on the dance stage, given that she had spent more than half of her life training in the gym. In keeping with the theme of her exchange with the judges, host Tom Bergeron pressed further, stating, "I was waiting for you to smile at some of the compliments, you didn't." Pat came Biles' reply, sharper this time around. "Smiling doesn't win you gold medals," she said, before flashing a megawatt grin. Bergeron later admitted to his blunder on "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tan." "She was brilliant," he said. "I was so properly put in my place."
Dakota Johnson called out Ellen DeGeneres for stretching the truth
Dakota Johnson's unforgettable takedown of Ellen DeGeneres in 2019 made for both one of the best and worst moments of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." When the host initiated a brazen line of questioning about supposedly not receiving an invite to Johnson's birthday party, things turned awkward pretty fast on the talk show. "Actually, no. That's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited," Johnson retorted. DeGeneres might have been doing a bit for the laughs, hoping that the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star would play along. But Johnson didn't seem to be in the mood to let DeGeneres go scot-free for misleading her viewers. So she brought out the bills.
"Last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t for not inviting you. But I didn't even know you wanted to be invited," Johnson said. "But I did invite you and you didn't come." Despite Johnson's insistence, DeGeneres continued to show ignorance about having received an invite, with a crew member finally piping in to tell the host, "You were out of town." We don't know what actually transpired behind the scenes but as far as the court of public opinion on the internet was concerned, Johnson had emerged from the feud a clear winner. When the eminence of the moment was presented to her in a L'Officiel interview, she replied, "It will haunt me."
Things got tense between Jerry Seinfeld and Larry King
Jerry Seinfeld may be regarded as one of the world's foremost comedic performers, but he seemed to be in no mood to humor CNN host Larry King's questions during an ill-fated interview in 2007. Though he was on "Larry King Live" to talk about his then-new film "Bee Movie," the conversation inevitably turned to Seinfeld's iconic namesake sitcom. "You gave it up right? They didn't cancel you? You canceled them," King asked about "Seinfeld," which ran on NBC between 1989 and 1998. An incredulous Seinfeld retorted, "You're not aware of this?" The interview began going south just then, with both men speaking over each other.
"Have I hurt you Jerry?" King inquired, as Seinfeld fired back at him and the news channel. "I thought that was pretty well-documented," the TV star replied. "Is this still CNN?" The banter continued for a while longer, with the stand-up artist listing down his sitcom's success metrics for the CNN host. The seemingly endless awkward scene came to a close when King called for a show break. It was only in 2021, when King died, that Seinfeld cleared the air around his infamous interview. "Always loved Larry King and will miss him," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The 'canceled' bit was just me having fun with his little mistake. Nothing more. Or less."
Samuel L. Jackson called a reporter for his major gaffe
It's not uncommon to hear of television reporters fumbling on-air. But few dug themselves into a hole as deep as Sam Rubin did while interviewing Samuel L. Jackson for KTLA in 2014. In an embarrassing case of mistaken identity, the late entertainment reporter seemed to have confused the "Pulp Fiction" star with fellow actor Laurence Fishburne, asking him about a Super Bowl commercial he never did. Jackson immediately caught on to the mixup and didn't lose time berating the anchor.
"I'm not Laurence Fishburne," Jackson declared. "We may all be Black and famous but we don't all look alike." Rubin was visibly fazed and spluttered apologies, as the KTLA camp tried to defuse the situation. Jackson, however, was not done giving his host a lesson in good journalism. "You're the entertainment reporter for this station and you don't know the difference between me and Laurence Fishburne?" He went on to lay out a differentiation between Hollywood's top crop of Black actors that included himself, Fishburne, and Morgan Freeman. While Jackson clearly didn't care for the gaffe, he later referenced the situation by wearing a T-shirt that read, "I'm not Laurence Fishburne."
Jonah Hill made his displeasure known when a line was crossed
Jonah Hill has often hit back at hosts who got a little too personal about him on-camera. In 2016, he took things up a notch by reacting with more than just words, following an unsavory incident in France. He was on the talk show "Le Grand Journal" to promote his film "War Dogs" with co-star Miles Teller, when the conversation turned sexual and, going by the expression on Hill's face, rather awkward. Referencing Hill's ensemble comedy "This Is the End," host Ornella Fleury stated that she enjoyed watching his character "get sodomized by a three-meter-tall demon." Hill returned her remark with a sodomy-related comeback of his own.
Fleury kept the NSFW tone of the interview going by describing a fantasy she claimed to have had about Hill, in which he summoned his friends Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and left her alone with them. Hill, who was tuned in to a translation of the interview through his earpiece, did not take this exchange well and made his displeasure known. "I'm glad I came on this show to get ridiculed by your local weather girl." According to reports, the incident prompted Hill to cancel the rest of his press tour in France. Fleury eventually issued a public apology, implying that she had misjudged the extent to which she could joke with him.
Joan Rivers defended herself before walking out of a CNN interview
Joan Rivers' plain-spoken humor was not easily digestible, often proving to be too acerbic for people's tastes and leaving her with no dearth of public feuds. Despite the fires she started, there was no disputing the legendary status Rivers occupied in the world of comedy, which went beyond her penchant for controversy. So when the funnywoman felt that she was being needled about the "shock value" she brought to the table on a CNN interview in 2014, she had no choice but to hit back.
"This whole interview is turning into a defensive interview," Rivers told anchor Fredricka Whitfield, who questioned the comedian about everything from her comments on Nicki Minaj and Princess Diana, to the fur she wore on her book cover. Rivers ended up storming out of the interview, but not without telling an incredulous Whitfield to "shut up."
Explaining her walkout to The Wrap later, Rivers said, "She did not seem to understand we were talking about a comedy book and not the transcripts from the Nuremberg Trial. Every question was an accusatory one designed to put me on the defensive." In a separate segment, Whitfield revealed that Rivers had continued to utter some cuss words after walking out of the frame.
Angelina Jolie brought out receipts to give Jay Leno a reality check
When Angelina Jolie shared a kiss with her brother James Haven the night she won an Oscar in 2000, comedians and commentators at large had a field day making endless jokes about the supposedly incestuous incident. One of them was Jay Leno. It's also no secret that Jolie does not play around when it comes to her family. So when she was invited on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" later that same year, she went bearing receipts that incriminated the host.
"When somebody says stuff about your family, it's just not okay. And my mom's just not been okay about the stuff about me and my brother," Jolie told Leno almost right off the bat. She then brandished a piece of paper that supposedly contained highlights of the remarks Leno had made in reference to Jolie and Haven's relationship, which made their mother "sick." Leno was visibly thrown off balance and, after reading a couple of his jokes out loud at Jolie's command, tried to justify his actions by saying that he had been just one of many people who told jokes about her. Jolie then proceeded to give him a little lesson about growing a spine: "Sometimes it's good to just stand up for something."
Matthew McConaughey deftly navigated a tricky moment with Joy Behar
Matthew McConaughey may be more candid than most actors on the subject of politics, but he does not play when it comes to provocative questions about it. The Oscar-winning star was on "The View" in 2023 — regaling the panel with stories about his family life and work projects — when host Joy Behar threw him a curveball. "Do you think you can get elected in Texas, being anti-gun?" she asked McConaughey, who has been flirting with the idea of getting into politics in recent years.
While a discussion about McConaughey's potential political run prompted Behar's blunt query — "As far as office, I will always measure what category I can be most useful," he said — the Hollywood star refused to take the bait and delve any deeper into the conversation. "One thing about me and politics is, to give you a direct statement right there is me playing a game I'm not interested in playing," he told Behar, who retreated in support of his decision to not divulge any details. Even as the audience enjoyed this dramatic endgame, McConaughey was clearly unamused and the camera cut to host Whoopi Goldberg, who changed the subject.
Rashida Jones spilled facts when asked about her 'tan'
Red carpet gaffes are all but guaranteed during every awards season, coming about either as awkward celebrity encounters or erroneous statements caught on camera for posterity. One such foot-in-the-mouth moment occurred in 2015 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, when television presenter Danielle Demski complimented actor Rashida Jones on her "tan." Overlooking the fact that Jones is of Black descent, Demski showered the star with a bevy of presumably well-meaning remarks: "You look like you've just come off an island or something. You're very tan, very tropical."
Female Host: You look like you've just come off an island or something, you're very tan, very tropical!
Rashida Jones: I mean, y'know... I'm ethnic. 🙃🙃
(Fake laughs)
Male Host: Me too
Female Host: It's just being ethnic, that's what is! 🫠
(More fake laughs)
— NéeNée Nichelle (@NeeNeeNichelle) December 19, 2023
Known for her impeccable comic timing, Jones turned the supposed compliment on its head with a deadpan retort: "I mean, you know, I'm ethnic." The whole thing was uncomfortable to watch and has since turned into internet gold that social media users frequently mine. Talking about the viral moment to The New Yorker years later, Jones explained, "I was a little grumpy, I'm going to admit. I was, like, Not today, Jesus. Not today." She went on to explain how her background ties in with her identity, saying, "I don't want to show up and try to represent something that I'm not."
Sandra Bullock told Matt Lauer she wouldn't come back to the show
More than anything, Sandra Bullock's infamous interview from 2009 with NBC's "Today" host Matt Lauer is uncomfortable to watch. The star was on the show to talk about her film "The Proposal," which was more than just about a nude scene that Lauer seemed to be fixated on throughout their chat. "The major thing that's changed since you were here last? I have now seen you naked," the host told Bullock, not long after the interview began. Bullock let out a laugh before asking Lauer if he was "able to sleep afterwards" and didn't let him off easy when she caught his eyes wandering over her body.
The callout should have encouraged Lauer to drop the subject but he went on about it. "You're naked for most of this movie," he said, as Bullock protested in exasperation. A little later into their conversation, Lauer brought the nude scene up again, unprompted. Bullock was visibly less amused this time, telling Lauer he had been talking about her nudity for the majority of the interview. It didn't seem like she was entirely joking either when she told Lauer that she would not return to the show after their interview. The inappropriate exchange went viral on social media nearly a decade later, when accusations of sexual misconduct against Lauer surfaced.
Cara Delevingne was not having it with these television hosts
Cara Delevingne's interview with CBS' "Good Day Sacramento" in 2015 was doomed to fail right from the start, when anchor Marianne McClary introduced her as Clara. The model-actor, who was on-air to promote her then-new film "Paper Towns," refrained from correcting her host just then but eventually let her deadpan sarcasm speak for itself. When McClary asked Delevingne if she'd had the chance to read the John Green book her film was based on, she made a sharp serve: "No, I never read the book, or the script actually. I kind of winged it." Her retort earned some chuckles from the hosts, before the interview got progressively awkward and no one was laughing anymore.
Delevingne's sarcastic tone foregrounded most of her responses, so much so that at one point, the CBS hosts were compelled to ask about her demeanor, which Delevingne put down to an emotional premiere the night before and a morning interview. McClary pointed out that Delevingne seemed "irritated" and the actor fired back, "No, I think it's just you." Things had evidently steamed up and McClary's suggestion that Delevingne "take a little nap, maybe get a Red Bull" sure didn't help cool them down. After the interview was cut short, the hosts went off about Delevingne, who later responded with a single statement on X: "Some people just don't understand sarcasm or the British sense of humour" (via Variety).
Chelsea Handler did not sugarcoat her opinion of Piers Morgan
It's not always an interviewer's upsetting question that can set a celebrity off; sometimes, the interviewer alone can be enough. Chelsea Handler seemed to have been left thoroughly unimpressed by Piers Morgan's behavior when she appeared on his CNN show in 2014. Morgan, a polarizing media figure, was apparently not a very polite host to the stand-up comedian, who called him out on it during an on-air segment — and she did not mince her words. "I mean, in the middle of the commercial break, I want your viewers to know ... you can't even pay attention for 60 seconds. You're a terrible interviewer," she said, telling Morgan off for using his phone mid-shoot.
Morgan tried to justify it by pointing out Handler's inability to keep his attention but the funnywoman was having none of it. "That's not my problem, this is your show. You have to pay attention to the guests you invited on your show," she stated. The argument went on for a little longer, before Handler delivered the final blow: "Well, maybe that's why your job is coming to an end." Only a month prior to Handler's devastating comeback, CNN had decided to pull the plug on Morgan's show. Years later, when the British host locked horns with Meghan Markle, Handler dug out her own interview with Morgan and shared it on Instagram, writing, "Some a**holes get better, some just stay the same."
Helen Mirren taking on this sexist interviewer is legendary
Imagine going down in history as the guy who slighted acting legend Helen Mirren. She was already a rising star in the British theater circuit when she appeared on the talk show "Parkinson" in 1975, only to be introduced by host Michael Parkinson as a "sex queen." The interview had nowhere to go but downhill from there. Once Mirren was seated and the duo exchanged notes about her quoted reputation — with Mirren handling herself with grace through the thorny situation — Parkinson moved on to questions about her acting ability. Unfortunately, his line of inquiry didn't get any less sexist.
"You are, in quotes, 'a serious actress,'" Parkinson probed, before going on to ask if her "equipment" was a hindrance to her status. Mirren cross-questioned Parkinson about the euphemism until he gave a more graphic explanation, citing her "figure." Tricky as it was, Mirren didn't back down in the face of his question and was ready with a sharp response: "Because serious actresses can't have big bosoms, is that what you mean?" In later years, the "Gosford Park" star revealed that her sit-down with Parkinson had been the first of its kind. "I was terrified," she told The Telegraph, going on to (deservedly) pat herself on the back for navigating the interview well. She also spared some choice words for Parkinson. "He denies it to this day that it was sexist, but of course he was."
Taylor Swift and Zac Efron took on Ellen Degeneres together
Back in 2012, Zac Efron and Taylor Swift joined forces to deliver one of the most savage burns on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" — and in the form of a song, no less. It was long before the host of allegations against Ellen DeGeneres came to light. But, if their practical joke was anything to go by, it seems that celebrities had been calling attention to the more problematic aspects of DeGeneres' interviews for years. Efron and Swift did it by humorously riffing on a version of Foster The People's "Pumped Up Kicks."
"Ellen works a long day, giving weird interviews in a slick, cool sweater," Efron sang, turning the song more candid with each subsequent line. "And it gets kind of weird, yeah. Calling us out like we're boyfriend and girlfriend." Swift and Efron, who co-starred on "The Lorax," then launched into a duet that described how weird things got every time they came on her show. Swift went on to recall the time DeGeneres hid in a bathroom with a camera to scare her, also calling the host out for her unrelenting questions about her dating history. Surprisingly enough, DeGeneres did not have a comeback on this occasion.
Jane Fonda did not appreciate questions about her plastic surgery
Jane Fonda has never been reticent about the many cosmetic changes she has undergone over the course of her award-studded career. But she was evidently in no mood to discuss it on Megyn Kelly's "Today" show in 2017 during the promotions for her then-new film "Our Souls at Night." As soon as Kelly broached the subject of aging and veered into the contentious topic of what work Fonda had done, the legendary star's displeasure was immediately clear. And she made no effort to hide it either, responding to Kelly's question with a sharp retort: "We really want to talk about that now?"
The awkward moment soon escalated into a public feud, with Fonda not refraining from taking a swipe at Kelly every now and then. During one such retaliation, she told Variety that she didn't think Kelly was a good interviewer. "It wasn't like I was upset. I was stunned. It was so inappropriate." Kelly did not take the criticism lying down and soon responded to the criticism on her "Today" segment. "Fonda was on to promote a film about aging," she said. "And if Fonda really wants to have an honest discussion about older women's cultural face, then her plastic surgery is tough to ignore." She could have stopped there but didn't, taking things a smidge higher by calling Fonda's political opinions into question.
Gordon Ramsay hit back over questions about botox
With series like "Hell's Kitchen" and the more recent "Idiot Sandwich," Gordon Ramsay has turned his trademark temper into commercial success. But it didn't seem like the celebrity chef was making a show of his annoyance, when he was interviewed by Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson on the Australian breakfast show "Today" back in 2008. Ramsay was in Australia at the time, caught in the midst of a controversy surrounding his expletive-laden programs that had prompted the Australian parliament to launch an inquiry. Ironically, this interview wasn't devoid of swearing either.
One of the high points of the exchange — and Ramsay's seeming displeasure — came when Wilkinson questioned him over media reports that he had undergone botox procedures. "Yeah, now you're a smart girl, right?" Ramsay went off, throwing in a profane joke in the mix that caused Stefanovic's eyebrows to shoot up. "Do you actually think I've had botox? Do you think I need my money back? I mean, are you stupid?" he asked, as his hosts laughed. It was difficult to gauge Ramsay's emotion when an arguably fearless Stefanovic brought the subject of botox up again later in the conversation, causing Ramsay to remark sharply, but with a chuckle, "Can you stop f***ing around?" Whether he was kidding around or not, he walked off the interview right after.