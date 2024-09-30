What We Know About Tate McRae & The Kid LAROI's Budding Relationship

Fans of Canadian pop star Tate McRae have probably noticed that she and her ex Cole Sillinger are long over and she looks to have a new beau in her life: Aussie rapper and singer The Kid LAROI. Speculation about their relationship began in January 2024, since fans thought a button-up shirt that she was wearing in an Instagram post could be one of LAROI's. He also commented an emoji on the post, which chronicled a vacation to Mexico. A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, seemed to show them dancing with others on that very same trip. The "Exes" hitmaker also complimented LAROI in a January 2024 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

After McRae discussed visiting a comedy club with some famous friends (including LAROI), Lowe spoke very highly of him, and she followed suit. The pop star gushed about his genuine passion for music, noting, "His taste is so good. And he goes into the studio and it's just all for the music. [...] Even talking to him he just — I really admire him and think he's just such an unreal artist." After that, McRae and LAROI were spotted together on various outings.

Then, LAROI was mentioned in an interview that McRae did with Billboard at the April 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards. When asked if the two would ever collaborate on a song, she laughed and demurred, "I don't know, I don't know. Yeah, maybe. He's amazing." The singer also covered her face with her hand, almost bashful. Later that same month, McRae posted footage from backstage to her Instagram Story while LAROI performed in Dublin, Ireland (via X).

