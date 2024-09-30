What We Know About Tate McRae & The Kid LAROI's Budding Relationship
Fans of Canadian pop star Tate McRae have probably noticed that she and her ex Cole Sillinger are long over and she looks to have a new beau in her life: Aussie rapper and singer The Kid LAROI. Speculation about their relationship began in January 2024, since fans thought a button-up shirt that she was wearing in an Instagram post could be one of LAROI's. He also commented an emoji on the post, which chronicled a vacation to Mexico. A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, seemed to show them dancing with others on that very same trip. The "Exes" hitmaker also complimented LAROI in a January 2024 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
After McRae discussed visiting a comedy club with some famous friends (including LAROI), Lowe spoke very highly of him, and she followed suit. The pop star gushed about his genuine passion for music, noting, "His taste is so good. And he goes into the studio and it's just all for the music. [...] Even talking to him he just — I really admire him and think he's just such an unreal artist." After that, McRae and LAROI were spotted together on various outings.
Then, LAROI was mentioned in an interview that McRae did with Billboard at the April 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards. When asked if the two would ever collaborate on a song, she laughed and demurred, "I don't know, I don't know. Yeah, maybe. He's amazing." The singer also covered her face with her hand, almost bashful. Later that same month, McRae posted footage from backstage to her Instagram Story while LAROI performed in Dublin, Ireland (via X).
McRae and LAROI performed together and kissed onstage
During the Dublin show, The Kid LAROI told the crowd, "I need everybody in here to sing this as loud as they can, because, because my girlfriend's here tonight and I don't wanna look lame." The video of that moment, which was posted on X, also showed what looked to be Tate McRae herself standing on the side of the stage (although she tried to hide). The celebrity couple seemed to hard launch their relationship when the "Greedy" singer turned 21, since LAROI gave a sweet shout-out to McRae on his Instagram Story — which featured a photo of them kissing and an "I love yoooouuu," (via People).
In August 2024, she returned the favor on LAROI's birthday, sharing a video of them that included a kiss on her own Instagram Story. Per People, the caption read: "I love you soooooo much [heart emoticon] so grateful for u." Later in August, McRae and LAROI duetted on his song "Without You" during her Madison Square Garden show. A clip from their performance was uploaded to YouTube, and when the sweet couple hugged and kissed at the end, the crowd cheered even louder. Now that they've gone public, LAROI and McRae have gradually started posting more about each other on social media.
For instance, on TikTok in September 2024, the pop star posted a video to advertise her new song, "It's ok I'm ok." McRae confirmed "Song out now," over a short clip of herself and LAROI in the back of a car. Several fans commented on the video, remarking on how sweet of a couple they were and how great the new song was. The footage was apparently captured while McRae and LAROI were making their way to the VMAs, and at that event the celebrity couple was notably seen holding hands and kissing each other on the forehead or cheek. However, they walked the red carpet separately.