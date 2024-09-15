This Is What Brittany Mahomes Is Like In Real Life
Much of Brittany Mahomes' life is out for public consumption. It's well known that Brittany Mahomes lives a lavish life. She's married to one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, and she's done her best to make a name for herself through her own business ventures, modeling, and more. The WAG posts about her home life and motherhood on social media. She updates followers on personal milestones and isn't afraid to speak her mind or be interviewed for a podcast or a magazine. The public knows quite a bit about her.
But despite living her life in the public eye and having witnessed Brittany Mahomes' stunning transformation, there's an entire person behind the image that hasn't been totally revealed. It's impossible to completely get to know someone through a lens, and Mahomes has kept certain aspects of her life and her personality close to her chest. But not everything can stay private. Here's what Brittany Mahomes is like in real life.
Brittany Mahomes and her husband are high school sweethearts
It seems that Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were destined to take over the football world. The pair have been together since they were teenagers, first meeting while attending the same high school in Texas. The couple stayed together into adulthood, getting engaged, marrying, and having children together well into Patrick's career as a professional football player. "One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do! Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours!" Brittany wrote on Instagram in celebration of their first wedding anniversary.
The Mahomes couple have proven that the time they've spent together is genuine. The pair took a couples quiz for GQ Sports in 2023 and revealed all the small details they know about each other, like when Patrick started playing football and what he wanted to be when he grew up, and what Brittany wants to do before she dies as well as her dream vacation (for inquiring minds, it's the Maldives). Patrick also revealed what he likes most about his wife. "My drive and work ethic that I do every day to keep your life and my life together," she said in response to the question, with Patrick agreeing. "You definitely keep my life together, for sure," he added.
Brittany Mahomes is a great athlete
Patrick Mahomes isn't the only great athlete in his family. He can't even say he's the only one who's played professionally — and it's not because his dad played professional baseball. Brittany Mahomes is a star athlete in her own right. The WAG played soccer in college, and after graduation she joined a professional club in Iceland. While Brittany was playing soccer in Iceland, Patrick was starting his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. "It was wild," Brittany said of the time when she and her husband were both playing sports professionally on an episode of the "Whoop" podcast. "Both of us off across the world, perfecting our crafts and following our dreams was pretty cool." Brittany added that she believes her time spent as a professional athlete has made her a better support for Patrick in his football career.
Brittany's athletic career also made her passionate about fitness. The former soccer player graduated from college with a degree in kinesiology, and when her time in Iceland came to an end, she began working as a personal trainer. "It's just really important to take care of your body," Brittany said on the podcast. "You only have one, so I think taking care of it is huge within myself and our family." Brittany credited her dedication to fitness before having children as the reason she could easily get back into shape postpartum, and noted that prioritizing physical fitness has helped her mental health, too.
Brittany Mahomes is a businesswoman
Brittany Mahomes has taken her passions and turned them into a profit. After exiting her professional soccer career, Brittany started her own personal training business, Brittany Lynne Fitness. For years, the athlete offered guided workouts and training programs to customers online. Though she's since stopped personal training, Brittany is still involved in various business ventures. Combining her passion for fitness and style, Brittany has collaborated with multiple brands, including Vitality and Balance Athletica, on athletic wear lines. "I love making women feel confident and beautiful and continue to push positivity," Brittany said of creating athletic wear in an advertisement for Vitality.
Perhaps Brittany's most notable business venture is her stake in the Kansas City Current, a professional women's soccer team. Brittany is a co-founder and co-owner, and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, has since bought into the business, as well. The Current made headlines when the owners built the CPKC Stadium, the world's first ever soccer stadium specifically built for a female team. "These women deserve to feel important and have their own facility so that they can perform at their best. I hope this sets the bar for women's sports everywhere and other cities continue to build around women's sports. Just like young boys get to dream of playing football at stadiums like Arrowhead, I want young girls everywhere to aspire to play at stadiums like CPKC," Brittany told Sports Illustrated.
Brittany Mahomes doesn't always have the most welcoming facial expressions
It's not easy being in the public eye — there are always people watching. Brittany Mahomes knows a thing or two about public scrutiny, and it seems to have been a conversation she's had in private. In 2022, the soccer star and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, were spotted sitting courtside at a basketball game, and some footage posted on TikTok caught Brittany leaning over to the person sitting next to her and apparently mouthing, "Patrick told me 'No resting b*tch face.'" Brittany followed up the order with a little bit of mockery, contorting her face into a decidedly less "b*tchy" face, though not at all pleasant.
Despite the criticism, Brittany seems to be focused on what's most important to her. "People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that's health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be," Brittany told Sports Illustrated. The WAG got what some might consider to be the last laugh when she posed for the magazine's swimsuit edition in 2024.
Brittany Mahomes has been accused of being a bad tipper
Seriously, there are eyes and ears on public figures at all times. In 2023, TikTok creator Jessica O'Connor got on the platform to share her opinion on Brittany Mahomes, and they weren't positive. O'Connor stitched a separate video asserting that the real reason Brittany is unpopular with some isn't because of her personality, but rather because of the way she dresses. O'Connor chimed in by telling a story of a time when she served Brittany in a Los Angeles hotel. "I don't like her because she doesn't tip restaurant staff ... Patrick [Mahomes] was not there but I believe their tab was well over $100, maybe like $130 — zero dollar tip," the creator said of Brittany in her TikTok video.
O'Connor went on to say, "They were there for almost a week and did not tip a single one of our staff. And not only did she tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant ... I only judge people based off of their character and I think one of the easiest ways to judge someone's character is how they treat someone in a position lesser than them — and let's just say, character assessed." The creator did note that while she doesn't think celebrities owe the general public anything, she does think they should be more aware while out in public as people are always taking note. Another commenter apparently had a similar experience. "Can confirm," the comment read. "I was a bottle server at a nightclub in Kansas City and this is 100 percent my experience as well."
Brittany Mahomes loves to put together game-day looks
Brittany Mahomes has undergone a stunning style transformation. While she still has her moments dressed in more accessible pieces and athleisure, the WAG is now very into high fashion looks made by prominent designers. She's been to the Met Gala, been praised for her outfits at events such as the Barnstable Brown Gala and the ESPYs, and channeled classic films for her looks. Brittany Mahomes especially loves a good game-day look for cheering on her husband, Patrick Mahomes, as he plays football. For the first Chiefs game of the 2024-2025 football season, Brittany kept it casual yet sophisticated with a pair of Alice & Olivia cargo pants, a white t-shirt, and white sneakers. In a December game in 2023, Brittany attended the event in an all black ensemble toting a red Dior handbag and keeping warm in a custom cream wool coat that was adorned with her last name on the back.
Brittany has even been known to plan her game day looks well ahead of time. "Bought this outfit to wear to the Super Bowl while I was pregnant," Brittany wrote on Instagram under a photo of herself that she posted a couple days after the 2023 Super Bowl. "Glad it fit & Knew we were gonna be here!" The star will be the first to admit that her style has evolved, though. In a quick interview ahead of an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2024, Brittany divulged that she had been binge-watching the legal drama "Suits." "It has inspired me to completely change my wardrobe," she said of the series.
Brittany Mahomes has some famous besties
Brittany Mahomes can be found in elite company. Through her husband Patrick Mahomes' career, the WAG has met some of the most famous people in the world. What's more, she's become close friends with them. In 2023, the NFL gained a bunch of new viewers when Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce, one of Patrick's teammates and friends. Throughout the football season, Brittany and Swift became close friends, sitting by each other at games and eventually celebrating the Chiefs' Super Bowl win. "Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They've hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time. Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great," a source told Us Weekly of their friendship at the time. "The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They're having a blast and love cheering on their men together."
Brittany's friendship with Swift led her to make even more famous friends. In late 2023, the quarterback's wife joined the singer and her notable pals for a night out in New York City. Among the squad were Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne. Brittany has also watched football with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Hugh Jackman thanks to Swift. At the start of the 2024 season, fans wondered whether Brittany and Swift's friendship had dissolved as they weren't sitting next to each other at the first Chiefs game, but all questions were soon answered as Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift reunited and hugged it out at the U.S. Open.
Some fans think Brittany Mahomes is rude to stadium employees
Near the end of the 2023-2024 football season, Brittany Mahomes found herself in a little bit of hot water. A video was posted on TikTok of Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, kissing after Patrick and his team had secured their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. Brittany asked a stadium employee, "Where do we go from here?" in what some took as a rude tone, and twirled her finger around, also upsetting some fans (the game took place at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, which might have accounted for Brittany's confusion). Commenters did not appreciate Brittany's attitude and were quick to make their opinion known on the internet. "Mahomes [sic] wife needs to get off her high horse," one person said. "It's the 'Where do we go from here?' with the finger twirl for me," another said.
However, Brittany Mahomes has been commended for some of her behavior. In early 2024, not long after her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, was accused of sexual assault, the two were spotted at Sin City nightclub. In a video posted on TikTok, Brittany seemingly denied Jackson entry into her VIP area. Commenters were thrilled with Brittany's actions. "I didn't think we could ever like Brittany but turns out all it takes is her not liking Jackson and I like her now," one commenter wrote.
Brittany Mahomes has been known to upset fans at football games
Brittany Mahomes rides hard for her husband. Unfortunately for her, it sometimes gets her into hot water ... or hot champagne. In 2022, after the Kansas City Chiefs won against the Buffalo Bills in overtime, Brittany celebrated Patrick Mahomes and company by popping a bottle of champagne and spraying it from her suite. The champagne sprayed onto fans below her, many of whom were upset by it. The interaction was recorded and uploaded to social media, leading the entire country to offer their opinion on the situation. "You probably should delete this video, there's nothing cool about spraying champagne on people who don't even know it's coming and it's cold ... As a part owner of a major sports team, you should probably behave as such, not a good look. Especially kids getting sprayed with alcohol," one person commented on X, formerly Twitter.
What compounded the frustrations of fans was Brittany's seemingly cavalier and unapologetic responses to the ordeal. The WAG doubled down on her actions by posting the video herself on X with the simple caption, "Oops." Brittany also lamented the backlash by tweeting, "I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week." Once again, people did not have sympathy for Brittany, even those who weren't offended by the initial stunt. "I really don't have an issue with the champagne. But if you want to do what you like and don't want to be attacked, maybe don't post these on social media? It's a double edged sword — craving public attention does not just attract supporters," one user offered.
Brittany Mahomes is no stranger to controversy off the field
Brittany Mahomes has rubbed people the wrong way on social media plenty of times. The WAG has taken heat for reselling clothes online. She was blasted by PETA after posting footage of herself swimming with dolphins. And at one point, she vowed to spend less time on social media to avoid the hate she receives. "Unfortunately, the less I share the less I have to deal with horrible people," she said on Instagram, as reported by TMZ. But 2024 brought more bad press for the sports personality when Brittany Mahomes got involved in a damning Trump scandal. Amid Donald Trump's fourth bid for presidency, Mahomes liked multiple posts on Instagram in support of the candidate, leading users to believe she intended to vote for him.
Mahomes didn't directly address the posts she liked, nor did she disclose any specific political stances. She did, however, address the backlash she received. "I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well," she wrote on her Instagram story, as reported by Fox News. "Contrary to the tone of the world today ... you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!" she said.