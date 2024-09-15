This Is What Brittany Mahomes Is Like In Real Life

It seems that Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were destined to take over the football world. The pair have been together since they were teenagers, first meeting while attending the same high school in Texas. The couple stayed together into adulthood, getting engaged, marrying, and having children together well into Patrick's career as a professional football player. "One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do! Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours!" Brittany wrote on Instagram in celebration of their first wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

The Mahomes couple have proven that the time they've spent together is genuine. The pair took a couples quiz for GQ Sports in 2023 and revealed all the small details they know about each other, like when Patrick started playing football and what he wanted to be when he grew up, and what Brittany wants to do before she dies as well as her dream vacation (for inquiring minds, it's the Maldives). Patrick also revealed what he likes most about his wife. "My drive and work ethic that I do every day to keep your life and my life together," she said in response to the question, with Patrick agreeing. "You definitely keep my life together, for sure," he added.