Lauren Boebert's Attempt At Congresswoman Classy Fails Miserably With One Key Mistake

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert has worn her fair share of outfits that have missed the mark over the course of her time in the public eye. On September 25, 2024, Boebert headed to the Capitol ahead of Congress' forthcoming October recess. It was clear based on her ensemble that the representative was aiming for an elevated look. Unfortunately, though, the fit of her blazer made the 'fit fall flat.

Boebert has certainly sported some inappropriate outfits over the years, and this white dress and navy blue blazer wasn't on their level. Clearly this is appropriate attire for a congress meeting by most folks' standards. Yet, there is one thing that stops this look from being a real winner: tailoring. The fit of a garment can be a difficult thing to get right every time, especially when it comes to business wear. Yet, for structured pieces like a suit or blazer, fit is vital for making the look work. The way this blazer fits Boebert in the sleeves and torso is very different, and it takes her attempt at a put-together, classy aesthetic and leaves it feeling a bit messy and off.