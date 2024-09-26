Lauren Boebert's Attempt At Congresswoman Classy Fails Miserably With One Key Mistake
U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert has worn her fair share of outfits that have missed the mark over the course of her time in the public eye. On September 25, 2024, Boebert headed to the Capitol ahead of Congress' forthcoming October recess. It was clear based on her ensemble that the representative was aiming for an elevated look. Unfortunately, though, the fit of her blazer made the 'fit fall flat.
Boebert has certainly sported some inappropriate outfits over the years, and this white dress and navy blue blazer wasn't on their level. Clearly this is appropriate attire for a congress meeting by most folks' standards. Yet, there is one thing that stops this look from being a real winner: tailoring. The fit of a garment can be a difficult thing to get right every time, especially when it comes to business wear. Yet, for structured pieces like a suit or blazer, fit is vital for making the look work. The way this blazer fits Boebert in the sleeves and torso is very different, and it takes her attempt at a put-together, classy aesthetic and leaves it feeling a bit messy and off.
While her outfit fell flat, her pared-down makeup is a breath of fresh air
The only real way to resolve the problem of Lauren Boebert's ill-fitting blazer would be some tailoring or swapping it out for a different piece altogether. Yet, simply unbuttoning it may have made the fit issues a bit less obvious. Still, by the look of the dress' t-shirt material and somewhat short tulip hem, without the blazer, this ensemble may have looked a bit more like club wear than office attire.
While Boebert's effort to elevate her congressional appearance may have been a case of "close but no cigar," the representative did make one successful update to her look. Even more than her outfits, Boebert has often been criticized for her heavy makeup, looking notably unrecognizable in her bare-faced mugshot. Yet, for this particular congress meeting, she seemingly took critics' advice, paring down her typically harshly drawn-on eyebrows and intense eye makeup. Her softer look is a major improvement, so while she may have yet to reach her ultimate style era, she seems to be moving in the right direction.