What Happened To Kinfield After Shark Tank?

"Mr. Wonderful" Kevin O'Leary determined Nichole Powell was valuing her Kinfield business at $5 million and wanted to know how she came to that number. Powell went into detail about how she launched the company in summer 2019 and brought in $5,000 in sales. In 2020, she did $187,000 in sales, in 2021, she did $565,000, and halfway through 2022 (the year of the episode's filming), she'd already hit the $1.5 million mark, putting her on track to finish the year at $2.1 million in sales. Powell stated the business had not yet become profitable, but was projected to be in a year and a half. Mark Cuban was concerned after hearing that and decided to back out of making an offer, causing Kinfield to lose the shark with the highest net worth.

After processing the information on Kinfield's products and financials, Barbara Corcoran offered Powell $250,000 for 10% equity, as well as a $2 royalty per product fee until she was reimbursed. O'Leary then took the opportunity to jump in with an offer for $250,000 for 5% equity, plus a $1.50 royalty until he was reimbursed $750,000. Lori Greiner offered $250,000 for 5% with a $4 royalty per unit until she was reimbursed. She also brought up her success with the Season 11 "Shark Tank" product Bug Bite Thing, which brought in more than $25 million in sales in two years and can now be found in 30,000 stores.

Guest shark Tony Xhu then added another offer into the mix because he believed the product would generate a significant return on investment down the line. He offered $250,000 for 10% with no royalty. Corcoran offered to match it, so Powell asked if Corcoran and Xhu would contribute $125,000 each for a 5% stake. Grenier subsequently pulled her offer, so Xhu and Corcoran teamed up to seal the deal Powell suggested.

