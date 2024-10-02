The Strange Gift Police Gave Trump After The Second Attempt On His Life
From his legal troubles for copyright infringement during his campaign to not one but two assassination attempts, former President Donald Trump has experienced quite a lot of turmoil in a short amount of time. While his ear was hit by a bullet during the July 2024 assassination attempt, he was unharmed during an unrelated attempt on his life a few months later.
Nearly being killed is arguably something a victim would want to forget, or at least find a way to move past. However, Trump was gifted an unusual item by the Martin County Deputies not long after he was rushed to safety from a possible shooter at the Trump National Golf Club: handcuffs worn by the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh (per The Independent).
The police officers who were part of the arrest signed the steel bracelets and then gave them to the former POTUS as a gift. That's one unusual souvenir. The Independent also reported that the deputies were invited to have lunch at Mar-a-Lago, a resort club in Palm Beach, Florida that Trump has owned for decades.
Reactions to the unusual present were mixed
Needless to say, many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, were shocked by the gesture. Newsmax posted the story to their page on X, and the responses came flooding through.
One person commented on the tweet, "My god ... is [sic] trump and Florida police really just using this as a promotional stunt?!?!" Another one said, "He will try to sell these, and throw a pair of golden sneakers in," referring to the expensive golden footwear the former president is selling. They're called "The Never Surrender High-Tops." Other shoes in the collection feature Trump's hand-in-the-air stance he made after the first shooting at his rally. Someone on X predicted that Trump will soon start selling golden handcuffs as his next business venture.
Meanwhile, others had a more positive outlook on the situation, with many people thinking the signed handcuffs made for a great gift. "So awesome!! Thankful for these officers!!" one person tweeted. "Very cool what a great idea," shared another. What does one do with signed handcuffs that the person who was trying to kill you wore?