The Strange Gift Police Gave Trump After The Second Attempt On His Life

From his legal troubles for copyright infringement during his campaign to not one but two assassination attempts, former President Donald Trump has experienced quite a lot of turmoil in a short amount of time. While his ear was hit by a bullet during the July 2024 assassination attempt, he was unharmed during an unrelated attempt on his life a few months later.

Advertisement

Nearly being killed is arguably something a victim would want to forget, or at least find a way to move past. However, Trump was gifted an unusual item by the Martin County Deputies not long after he was rushed to safety from a possible shooter at the Trump National Golf Club: handcuffs worn by the suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh (per The Independent).

The police officers who were part of the arrest signed the steel bracelets and then gave them to the former POTUS as a gift. That's one unusual souvenir. The Independent also reported that the deputies were invited to have lunch at Mar-a-Lago, a resort club in Palm Beach, Florida that Trump has owned for decades.