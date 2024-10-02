Livvy Dunne Is Stunning Makeup-Free

Even though days off are hard to come by for someone as busy and successful as Livvy Dunne, everyone needs one, and this LSU Tiger is no different! It's her fifth and final year of eligibility at LSU, and she's been hard at work with practices and workouts in hopes of defending the Tigers' 2024 championship title. One of her recent Instagram stories was a makeup-free selfie that she captioned with "pre-season cardio will get ya." This isn't the first time the gymnast has gone makeup free either, as Dunne recently posted another selfie to her story while tanning by the pool with no makeup on again. In this photo, she's practically glowing, and seeing her natural freckles were an added bonus! While her off days during the summer are typically spent with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, once school's back, the couple does long-distance.

Dunne hasn't posted a skincare routine, but she has talked about her go-to beauty essentials that are perfect for her face and the overall health of her skin. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Dunne's top three skincare products begin with an amazing sunscreen with a high SPF. Then comes lip oil. The final spot on Dunne's list goes to facial oil, but not just any, it has to be the pharmacist-founded brand Emogene & Co. Dunne has amazing skin as well as a, hopefully, even more amazing senior season ahead of her with LSU gymnastics.