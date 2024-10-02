Livvy Dunne Is Stunning Makeup-Free
Olivia Dunne, otherwise known to her fans as Livvy, has really made a name for herself on social media. With over 15 million followers across her social media platforms, this makes Dunne the most followed NCAA athlete online. The college student has gained some major opportunities with her influencer status, however, there's much more to Dunne than just being an influencer. In fact, she's also a gymnast at one of the top SEC schools in the nation, Louisiana State University (LSU). As she explains on her website, "I started gymnastics when i was three years old because I wanted a sparkly pink leotard." Clearly, although her outfits still sometimes cause a stir on the web, Dunne's style has evolved since then.
It wasn't until Dunne began her college career at LSU that she really began to grow her social media presence. Although gymnastics is obviously a big focal point for her posts, she really shares every aspect of her life with her followers, which means that she's not afraid to rock a totally bare face in her photos every once in a while. Unsurprisingly, she still looks stunning.
Freckles are so in
Even though days off are hard to come by for someone as busy and successful as Livvy Dunne, everyone needs one, and this LSU Tiger is no different! It's her fifth and final year of eligibility at LSU, and she's been hard at work with practices and workouts in hopes of defending the Tigers' 2024 championship title. One of her recent Instagram stories was a makeup-free selfie that she captioned with "pre-season cardio will get ya." This isn't the first time the gymnast has gone makeup free either, as Dunne recently posted another selfie to her story while tanning by the pool with no makeup on again. In this photo, she's practically glowing, and seeing her natural freckles were an added bonus! While her off days during the summer are typically spent with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, once school's back, the couple does long-distance.
Dunne hasn't posted a skincare routine, but she has talked about her go-to beauty essentials that are perfect for her face and the overall health of her skin. According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Dunne's top three skincare products begin with an amazing sunscreen with a high SPF. Then comes lip oil. The final spot on Dunne's list goes to facial oil, but not just any, it has to be the pharmacist-founded brand Emogene & Co. Dunne has amazing skin as well as a, hopefully, even more amazing senior season ahead of her with LSU gymnastics.