5 Times Olivia Dunne's Outfits Caused A Stir

The stunning transformation of gymnast Olivia Dunne has been years in the making. Not only has she amassed millions of followers on both TikTok and Instagram, but she also became a national champion in February 2023 when her college gymnastics team, the Louisiana State University Tigers, won their first National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) title.

That same month, Dunne was announced to be the most-followed NCAA athlete on TikTok, signaling her official pivot into social media superstardom. With a national title under her belt, chances are that her following will just keep growing and growing. The petite blond might have originally made her name on the balance beam, but it seems these days Dunne is most well-known for her thirst traps and the legions of diehard fans.

Dunne's bank account has been reflecting her escalating fame, too. In 2024, it was announced that the gymnast had signed a business deal with the content-hosting platform Passes, officially earning her the title of "millionaire." In addition to behind-the-scenes videos showing fans her daily routine, the savvy businesswoman has also begun to pivot into fashion and lifestyle content, filming videos centered around red carpet appearances and travel excursions to destinations such as Mexican beaches and New York City's Times Square. All the while, she keeps heads turning with her risqué fashion looks that often cause controversies. As her star is set to keep on rising, let's take a look at Dunne's most scandalous ensembles yet.

