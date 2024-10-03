What LeAnn Rimes' Relationship With Her Stepsons Is Like
LeAnn Rimes' love life has not been an easy one, but after questionable relationships and one failed marriage, she wed actor Eddie Cibrian in 2011, becoming a stepmother to Cibrian's two children he shares with ex-wife Brandi Glanville: Mason Cibrian and Jake Cibrian. The boys were only ages 7 and 4, respectively, when Rimes became a part of their family, but what is their relationship like with the country music star? Considering how Rimes and Cibrian had an affair that ultimately ended both of their marriages, there was sure to be awkward growing pains at first.
Though Rimes and Glanville have worked out their issues and are friends now, it's possible that wouldn't have happened without Mason and Jake's help. Glanville said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in 2021, "I think our kids had a lot to do with [Glanville and Rimes' friendship] because the kids love when we're all together, and it's so obvious. They're so happy. They're giddy little creatures." Clearly, the boys care for their stepmom and the feeling is mutual.
In 2017, Rimes told Refinery29 that even though being a stepmother has its ups and downs — raising kids always does — she added how the boys "bring so much joy to [her] life."
LeAnn Rimes celebrates Stepmom's Day with the kids
LeAnn Rimes is making sure her boys know the right way to treat women, which involves them witnessing how their father, Eddie Cibrian, behaves towards the singer. Her and Cibrian's relationship is one of pure joy, which Rimes told Refinery29 trickles down to her stepsons. Also in that interview, Rimes shared that the boys celebrate Stepmom's Day with her every year, which takes place the Sunday after Mother's Day. "We have the kids half the time, so I feel like I am mothering, which is crazy as someone who has never had [biological] children before. I think it's great."
She's also talked about the annual holiday on her blog, writing, "I am forever grateful to my two stepsons for showing me just how LARGE my heart and my LovE is. What beautiful gifts you are!" in May 2020. Moreover, the kids typically call her "Lee," according to an interview Rimes did with Fabulous in 2013, but occasionally they'll call her "Mom," which she's fine with, as long as whatever they call her is polite (via Closer Weekly).