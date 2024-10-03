What LeAnn Rimes' Relationship With Her Stepsons Is Like

LeAnn Rimes' love life has not been an easy one, but after questionable relationships and one failed marriage, she wed actor Eddie Cibrian in 2011, becoming a stepmother to Cibrian's two children he shares with ex-wife Brandi Glanville: Mason Cibrian and Jake Cibrian. The boys were only ages 7 and 4, respectively, when Rimes became a part of their family, but what is their relationship like with the country music star? Considering how Rimes and Cibrian had an affair that ultimately ended both of their marriages, there was sure to be awkward growing pains at first.

Though Rimes and Glanville have worked out their issues and are friends now, it's possible that wouldn't have happened without Mason and Jake's help. Glanville said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in 2021, "I think our kids had a lot to do with [Glanville and Rimes' friendship] because the kids love when we're all together, and it's so obvious. They're so happy. They're giddy little creatures." Clearly, the boys care for their stepmom and the feeling is mutual.

In 2017, Rimes told Refinery29 that even though being a stepmother has its ups and downs — raising kids always does — she added how the boys "bring so much joy to [her] life."