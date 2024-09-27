Keith Urban Proves He Never Takes Off His Divorced Dad Duds At 2024 People's Choice Country Awards
Keith Urban is one of country music's most beloved stars. As such, we love to see him gracing the stage of several country music award shows, and we especially love it when he performs. The star hit the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards stage to perform his song, "Messed Up As Me." And, while this performance blew fans away, it's hard to ignore that no matter where Urban goes or what he's doing, he seems to have just one outfit.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter called Urban's performance at the People's Choice Country Awards "a hauntingly beautiful rendition." Yet, it was easy to get distracted by the star's look. For those who watched him perform the same song on today's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," you probably noticed that Urban was wearing basically the same exact ensemble: a black graphic tee with dark pants. Interestingly, it was a variation of the same regrettable divorced dad look that overshadowed his big night at the 2024 CMT Awards back in April.
It may be time for Urban to revamp the look he's had for decades
It's clear that no matter the occasion, Keith Urban has a go-to look. And, hey — as the saying goes, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." Still, different events have different dress codes, and when you're in the public eye, dressing appropriately for the event matters. And, with his wife Nicole Kidman so well known for her style, surely she can give her country star hubby some tips for a fashion update.
And it isn't time for a style update for Urban just because he's been wearing a black graphic tee to every performance as of late. He's been wearing a black graphic tee to his performances for at least the last two decades. So we think it may be time to refresh even the most tried-and-true look. After all, his 11th studio album, "High," is brand new, and his fans seem to be loving it just as much as his old hits. So, sometimes good things do come in new, updated packages.