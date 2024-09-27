Keith Urban Proves He Never Takes Off His Divorced Dad Duds At 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

Keith Urban is one of country music's most beloved stars. As such, we love to see him gracing the stage of several country music award shows, and we especially love it when he performs. The star hit the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards stage to perform his song, "Messed Up As Me." And, while this performance blew fans away, it's hard to ignore that no matter where Urban goes or what he's doing, he seems to have just one outfit.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter called Urban's performance at the People's Choice Country Awards "a hauntingly beautiful rendition." Yet, it was easy to get distracted by the star's look. For those who watched him perform the same song on today's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," you probably noticed that Urban was wearing basically the same exact ensemble: a black graphic tee with dark pants. Interestingly, it was a variation of the same regrettable divorced dad look that overshadowed his big night at the 2024 CMT Awards back in April.