What We Know About Justin Bieber And Orlando Bloom's Feud (& Where They Stand Now)
Hollywood has seen some eye-catching celebrity feuds over the years, but the conflict between all-grown-up pop star Justin Bieber and heartthrob Orlando Bloom (who's almost 20 years his senior) might've flown under your radar. The surprising beef between these two A-list celebrities came to a head in July 2014, when TMZ reported that Bloom had thrown a punch at Bieber at a restaurant in Ibiza. A grainy video from the night shows the two engaged in some kind of altercation, separated by numerous people, but the moment that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star reportedly made contact wasn't captured on film.
There are conflicting reports about what ignited the fight, with some recounting that things escalated after Bloom refused to shake hands with Bieber. Others claimed that the "Sorry" hitmaker made antagonistic remarks about the stunning Miranda Kerr, connecting the showdown to rumors that circulated about her and Bieber upon Bloom and Kerr's divorce. The "Lord of the Rings" star wed the Victoria's Secret model in July 2010, with the celebrity couple sadly announcing their separation in October 2012. Tabloids were quick to suggest that Bieber had something to do with it, since he was spotted with Kerr in November.
Both Kerr and Bieber worked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that year, with him performing and her walking. In addition to being snapped hanging out backstage, the two stars reportedly attended the afterparty together and were even among the celebs that relocated to a hotel to continue the party. Kerr and her lawyer publicly denied the hook-up stories, but many have wondered if Bieber used the rumors to needle Bloom.
Bloom was also spotted with Bieber's ex
After Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom had a public altercation, the "Baby" singer stoked the flames with several taunting social media posts. In addition to posting, "Keeping it positive" on X, formerly known as Twitter, shortly afterwards, he also shared and quickly deleted a photo of Miranda Kerr in a bikini, feeding speculation that the near-brawl was indeed centered around the Australian model. Bieber also rather provocatively posted a photo on Instagram (which has also since been deleted) of Orlando Bloom himself looking down and touching his face in a way that made it seem like he was crying.
The actor never publicly responded to any of the online provocation, but it's interesting to note that Bloom was connected to Bieber's on-and-off again girlfriend Selena Gomez not long after their disagreement in Ibiza. Bloom and Gomez, who shared the same manager at the time, originally met at an event in March 2014 and sparked dating rumors when they were pictured together attending a comedy show the following month. Despite Bloom already being linked to his now-partner Katy Perry by early 2016, the "Gran Turismo" star and Gomez were photographed looking cozy at a Las Vegas club that May.
There has been no public conflict between Bieber and Bloom since their near-physical fight. Likewise, all parties involved, including Miranda Kerr, have gone on to form successful romantic relationships elsewhere. Justin is now married to wife Hailey Bieber while Bloom has been engaged to Perry since 2019. The "California Gurls" hitmaker actually attended Justin and Hailey's wedding without her partner, suggesting that the two men could very well still be nursing grudges.