What We Know About Justin Bieber And Orlando Bloom's Feud (& Where They Stand Now)

Hollywood has seen some eye-catching celebrity feuds over the years, but the conflict between all-grown-up pop star Justin Bieber and heartthrob Orlando Bloom (who's almost 20 years his senior) might've flown under your radar. The surprising beef between these two A-list celebrities came to a head in July 2014, when TMZ reported that Bloom had thrown a punch at Bieber at a restaurant in Ibiza. A grainy video from the night shows the two engaged in some kind of altercation, separated by numerous people, but the moment that the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star reportedly made contact wasn't captured on film.

There are conflicting reports about what ignited the fight, with some recounting that things escalated after Bloom refused to shake hands with Bieber. Others claimed that the "Sorry" hitmaker made antagonistic remarks about the stunning Miranda Kerr, connecting the showdown to rumors that circulated about her and Bieber upon Bloom and Kerr's divorce. The "Lord of the Rings" star wed the Victoria's Secret model in July 2010, with the celebrity couple sadly announcing their separation in October 2012. Tabloids were quick to suggest that Bieber had something to do with it, since he was spotted with Kerr in November.

Both Kerr and Bieber worked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that year, with him performing and her walking. In addition to being snapped hanging out backstage, the two stars reportedly attended the afterparty together and were even among the celebs that relocated to a hotel to continue the party. Kerr and her lawyer publicly denied the hook-up stories, but many have wondered if Bieber used the rumors to needle Bloom.

