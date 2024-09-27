Alina Habba's Sultry Fundraising Email Doesn't Help Her Reputation As Trump's Worst Lawyer

Sometimes cherries are just innocent fruit. And other times, they can be a symbol of something a bit more saucy — and we're not talking jam. Donald J. Trump's lawyer Alina Habba famously defended him in the civil suit with by E. Jean Carroll, and earned criticism for her legal skills in the process. She was repeatedly admonished by the judge multiple times for violating courtroom standards and rules, and her reputation as a questionably competent laywer were further cemented when she lost the case (though she reportedly still made millions).

Habba has since switched her support of Trump from the courtroom to the campaign trail, aiding him in his efforts to return to the White House. Her latest tactics involve using everything in her arsenal to help him in his presidential campaign efforts, and we do mean everything. In one instance, Habba put her assets on full display in a spicy snap she posted to Instagram, accompanied by the caption "Vote Trump." And in a new email sent to potential contributors, the married mom of two (her husband is businessman Greg Reuben) began her plea for money with the titillating phrase, "Pretty please with a cherry on top?"

PatriotTakes posted a copy of the email on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the public was quick to pick up on the not-so-innocent use of the cherry. "I think we are about 3 weeks from her having to send NSFW pictures to get donations," wrote one user. Others were more graphic, mentioning "fetish content," "Only Fans," and "soft-porn fundraising."

