Alina Habba's Sultry Fundraising Email Doesn't Help Her Reputation As Trump's Worst Lawyer
Sometimes cherries are just innocent fruit. And other times, they can be a symbol of something a bit more saucy — and we're not talking jam. Donald J. Trump's lawyer Alina Habba famously defended him in the civil suit with by E. Jean Carroll, and earned criticism for her legal skills in the process. She was repeatedly admonished by the judge multiple times for violating courtroom standards and rules, and her reputation as a questionably competent laywer were further cemented when she lost the case (though she reportedly still made millions).
Habba has since switched her support of Trump from the courtroom to the campaign trail, aiding him in his efforts to return to the White House. Her latest tactics involve using everything in her arsenal to help him in his presidential campaign efforts, and we do mean everything. In one instance, Habba put her assets on full display in a spicy snap she posted to Instagram, accompanied by the caption "Vote Trump." And in a new email sent to potential contributors, the married mom of two (her husband is businessman Greg Reuben) began her plea for money with the titillating phrase, "Pretty please with a cherry on top?"
PatriotTakes posted a copy of the email on X, formerly known as Twitter, and the public was quick to pick up on the not-so-innocent use of the cherry. "I think we are about 3 weeks from her having to send NSFW pictures to get donations," wrote one user. Others were more graphic, mentioning "fetish content," "Only Fans," and "soft-porn fundraising."
There's another reason Habba sullied a cherry to make Trump money
Alina Habba has been an avid supporter of Donald J. Trump's bid for president and has spoken on his behalf numerous times. At the Republican National Convention, she praised him and emotionally added, "To me, he is my friend."
While their personal relationship may factor into her public support, it appears there may be an even bigger reason for her championing Trump, one that gives her no qualms about further corrupting the cherry and her legal career. When she asks people to pour more money into Trump's campaign, Habba is earning a paycheck out of their contributions.
All campaigns are required to file their contributions and spendings with the Federal Election Commission. As of September 26, 2024, Trump's campaign reported they have paid the company Barakkat LLC a total of $43,333.33, spread out over three separate payments. According to Newsweek, the former president's camp shared Barakkat is a political consulting firm that is owned by Habba. Indeed, she's listed as the only authorized representative on the LLC filing papers in Florida. Perhaps her most recent paychecks are the reason she doesn't seem quite so concerned about her lawyer reputation these days.