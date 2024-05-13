What We Know About Alina Habba's Husband, Gregg Reuben

Former President Donald Trump's attorney, Alina Habba, might not be a stranger to the spotlight, but her husband, Gregg Reuben, is far less ubiquitous in mainstream media. Habba makes most of her public appearances alone, opting to leave her husband and the three children they raise together in Bernardsville, New Jersey, out of the scrutinous public eye.

Aside from an eyebrow-raising story by InTouch Weekly detailing Alina Habba and her husband's major money issues (the magazine reported that the husband-and-wife duo owes over $1.5 million, most of which come from Reuben's $800,000 worth of outstanding New York tax warrants and over $770,000 worth of business liens), Reuben's day-to-day life is relatively private.

With a net worth estimated to be anywhere from $2 to $5 million and decades of business ventures under his belt, Reuben's life certainly isn't boring — and not just because he's one degree of separation away from a former president. So, who is this UCLA and Harvard grad, anyway? Here's everything we know about Alina Habba's second husband.