Is Mila Kunis Divorcing Ashton Kutcher Over His Past Ties To Diddy? The Rumor, Explained
Since the September 16 arrest of Sean "Diddy" Combs on sex trafficking charges, folks who have associated with the disgraced rapper in the past are getting negative attention. Most recently, actor Ashton Kutcher has entered the spotlight for his past friendship with the Combs. Rumors have begun swirling that his affiliation with Diddy is causing marital problems with his wife of nearly a decade, Mila Kunis. However, a source is claiming that despite the gossip, Kutcher and Kunis are still happily married.
An insider told People that the rumor that Kunis is divorcing Kutcher "is absolutely ridiculous and false." Another source took this a step further, telling the outlet that Kutcher's alleged friendship with Diddy is just part of the rumor mill, too. "Ashton has no involvement in any of this. He doesn't belong in this conversation about Diddy," they said. "Ashton has only seen Diddy in a handful of social and business events, all of which have been documented by the media." Despite claims that Kutcher didn't have the rumored relationship with Diddy, there seems to be some proof otherwise.
Kutcher has been open about his friendship with Diddy
In 2019, Ashton Kutcher appeared on "Hot Ones," where he was asked about Diddy's notorious parties and if he had any associated stories. "I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher said, per YouTube. He paused, thinking for a moment, before saying, "Can't tell that one, either ... I'm cycling through them." He then went on to call his and Diddy's relationship "really bizarre," adding, "We became fast friends. We used to hang out and watch football together."
As if Kutcher's own admission that he and Diddy were friends was not enough confirmation that he and Diddy were in fact pals, this came a year after the pair appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden." During the appearance, Kutcher recalled the duo "spending a lot of time together," when they met. He added an interesting detail, saying, "... if you're a single man, there's probably no greater human being in the world than him. We were having a lot of fun together."
Therefore, although associating with Diddy and his infamous get-togethers wasn't quite as damning in the eyes of the public as it is now, Kutcher was seemingly very open about his own involvement, making it difficult to now backtrack. Of course, this doesn't speak to the divorce rumors, since Mila Kunis was surely aware of the friendship. In any event, time will tell if Kutcher was involved in Diddy's disturbing activity, as well as who else may have been associated.
