Is Mila Kunis Divorcing Ashton Kutcher Over His Past Ties To Diddy? The Rumor, Explained

In 2019, Ashton Kutcher appeared on "Hot Ones," where he was asked about Diddy's notorious parties and if he had any associated stories. "I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher said, per YouTube. He paused, thinking for a moment, before saying, "Can't tell that one, either ... I'm cycling through them." He then went on to call his and Diddy's relationship "really bizarre," adding, "We became fast friends. We used to hang out and watch football together."

Advertisement

As if Kutcher's own admission that he and Diddy were friends was not enough confirmation that he and Diddy were in fact pals, this came a year after the pair appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden." During the appearance, Kutcher recalled the duo "spending a lot of time together," when they met. He added an interesting detail, saying, "... if you're a single man, there's probably no greater human being in the world than him. We were having a lot of fun together."

Therefore, although associating with Diddy and his infamous get-togethers wasn't quite as damning in the eyes of the public as it is now, Kutcher was seemingly very open about his own involvement, making it difficult to now backtrack. Of course, this doesn't speak to the divorce rumors, since Mila Kunis was surely aware of the friendship. In any event, time will tell if Kutcher was involved in Diddy's disturbing activity, as well as who else may have been associated.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).