Who Is Rose Schlossberg's Wife Rory McAuliffe?

The Kennedys have fascinated the public for decades, from the string of tragedies surrounding the famous bunch to their troubled family marriages, anyone associated with a Kennedy is fair game for scrutiny — just ask Ben Affleck. But while Affleck's friendship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter, Kick Kennedy, stirred up romance rumors, another Kennedy's romantic life was also in the public eye, that of Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, who married her girlfriend, Rory McAuliffe, in 2022.

Different from other Kennedy family spouses who are Hollywood celebrities, such as RFK's wife, Cheryl Hines, McAuliffe lives a much more low-key, quiet life. The couple reside in the small town of Ojai, in Ventura County, California and tend to keep to themselves, unlike other members of Schlossberg's family. McAuliffe's life seemingly revolves around her job in the food industry, which her famous wife helps out with from time to time, and the duo are reportedly looking into in vitro fertilization, according to Radar Online.

Several celebrities attended her and Schlossberg's wedding, including Jason Segel, Jimmy Buffett, David Letterman, and Maria Shriver, who is Schlossberg's mother's cousin, according to The Daily Mail. Approximately 300 guests attended the wedding in the couple's $1.2 million home. Per Nicki Swift, some more conservative Kennedy family members "allegedly refused to witness the same-sex nuptials," but that didn't stop other famous faces from attending the special event.

