Who Is Rose Schlossberg's Wife Rory McAuliffe?
The Kennedys have fascinated the public for decades, from the string of tragedies surrounding the famous bunch to their troubled family marriages, anyone associated with a Kennedy is fair game for scrutiny — just ask Ben Affleck. But while Affleck's friendship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s daughter, Kick Kennedy, stirred up romance rumors, another Kennedy's romantic life was also in the public eye, that of Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, who married her girlfriend, Rory McAuliffe, in 2022.
Different from other Kennedy family spouses who are Hollywood celebrities, such as RFK's wife, Cheryl Hines, McAuliffe lives a much more low-key, quiet life. The couple reside in the small town of Ojai, in Ventura County, California and tend to keep to themselves, unlike other members of Schlossberg's family. McAuliffe's life seemingly revolves around her job in the food industry, which her famous wife helps out with from time to time, and the duo are reportedly looking into in vitro fertilization, according to Radar Online.
Several celebrities attended her and Schlossberg's wedding, including Jason Segel, Jimmy Buffett, David Letterman, and Maria Shriver, who is Schlossberg's mother's cousin, according to The Daily Mail. Approximately 300 guests attended the wedding in the couple's $1.2 million home. Per Nicki Swift, some more conservative Kennedy family members "allegedly refused to witness the same-sex nuptials," but that didn't stop other famous faces from attending the special event.
Rory McAuliffe is a restaurateur but used to be a filmmaker
She co-owns the restaurant Rory's Place, which is also located in Ojai, California, with her chef sister, Meave McAuliffe. The food establishment, located in an old theater, opened in early 2022 and was "several years in the making" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per Sunset Magazine. It boasts live fire cooking, a raw oyster bar, and cocktails on its Instagram. The siblings' love of cooking and food started when they were growing up in the '90s, messing around in their mother's bakery. "For us, the kitchen is a place where people join in celebration, experimentation, connection, and kinship," they wrote in the "About" section on their website. "Rory's Place is our way of sharing the warmth and excitement of our childhood kitchen here in Ojai."
Back in April 2023, Schlossberg, a total lookalike of her grandmother, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, was spotted by The Daily Mail working in her wife's restaurant, clearing tables and serving coffee to guests. The outlet reported that Rory's Place was hosting a kids' event, and because McAuliffe had another engagement to attend to in Santa Monica, Schlossberg stepped in to help her out.
Before switching careers to run a trendy California restaurant, McAuliffe worked in the film industry. According to her ShareGrid profile, which is a platform that allows photographers and filmmakers to buy, rent, or sell professional equipment, she said she was a freelance producer in LA who mostly does documentaries and short films. There are only two reviews on her account, but both are 100% positive, with one reviewer saying he'd be "happy to rent to Rory & co anytime."
Besides having a sister, Rory McAuliffe has two famous sibling-in-laws
McAuliffe's mother-in-law is John F. Kennedy's daughter — and only surviving child — Caroline Kennedy, who had two children after giving birth to Schlossberg in 1988: Tatiana, born in 1990, and Jack, born in 1993.
Tatiana used to work for The New York Times as a climate and science writer, per WWD, and published a book in 2019 called "Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have." She is a huge environmental activist, penning her own newsletter about climate change. Jack, who is the spitting image of his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., is a political correspondent for Vogue and passed the bar exam in 2023 after graduating from Harvard Law and Business School.
While it's unclear if McAuliffe hangs out with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law (her Instagram is private and there doesn't seem to be any pics from the wedding on Jack's IG), fans can only speculate that family get-togethers are nothing short of iconic.