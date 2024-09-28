Melania Trump And Hillary Clinton Face-Off In A Battle For The Bestseller

Let's get ready to r-r-r-rumble! In the midst of the wild ride we call the 2024 presidential election, a new political competition has emerged. Former first lady Melania Trump has a long-awaited memoir released on October 8, just two days after fellow former first lady Hillary Clinton released her own new book. "Melania" promises to offer insights into her life both as Melanija Knauss, as the third Mrs. Donald Trump, and as a mom to college student Barron Trump. Meanwhile, "Something Lost, Something Gained" is Clinton's take on the lessons she's learned about life and politics in her seventh decade.

Both memoirs seem destined to generate buzz for weeks to come (yes, here on The List, too). But whose book will be most successful? Depends on whom you ask. Donald took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 26 to tout its pre-publication achievement: "CONGRATULATIONS to our incredible former First Lady — as her new book MELANIA hit #1 in the USA!" he tweeted. The proud former president was referring to the book's top spot on Amazon's Best Sellers in Books.

But Clinton's book topped The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list — arguably a more prestigious honor — for the week of October 6. And though "Something Lost" ranked 64th on Amazon's books bestseller list, it took the No. 1 spot on the platform's "Most Sold" chart for the week. Thus began a battle for supremacy that could last right up until both books find their way to the remainder table.

