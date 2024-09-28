Melania Trump And Hillary Clinton Face-Off In A Battle For The Bestseller
Let's get ready to r-r-r-rumble! In the midst of the wild ride we call the 2024 presidential election, a new political competition has emerged. Former first lady Melania Trump has a long-awaited memoir released on October 8, just two days after fellow former first lady Hillary Clinton released her own new book. "Melania" promises to offer insights into her life both as Melanija Knauss, as the third Mrs. Donald Trump, and as a mom to college student Barron Trump. Meanwhile, "Something Lost, Something Gained" is Clinton's take on the lessons she's learned about life and politics in her seventh decade.
Both memoirs seem destined to generate buzz for weeks to come (yes, here on The List, too). But whose book will be most successful? Depends on whom you ask. Donald took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 26 to tout its pre-publication achievement: "CONGRATULATIONS to our incredible former First Lady — as her new book MELANIA hit #1 in the USA!" he tweeted. The proud former president was referring to the book's top spot on Amazon's Best Sellers in Books.
But Clinton's book topped The New York Times nonfiction bestseller list — arguably a more prestigious honor — for the week of October 6. And though "Something Lost" ranked 64th on Amazon's books bestseller list, it took the No. 1 spot on the platform's "Most Sold" chart for the week. Thus began a battle for supremacy that could last right up until both books find their way to the remainder table.
Hillary Clinton's book may be zingier than Melania Trump's
Perhaps a better question surrounding Melania Trump's and Hillary Clinton's memoirs would be: Which one will be the juicier read? Readers hoping Trump will dish some dirt on her controversial husband may be sadly disappointed. Judging from the promotional quotes she's been sharing on social media, the former FLOTUS is spreading the MAGA message. Melania defended her failed White House garden project, criticized the Black Lives Matter protests, and railed against the loss of free speech in America "as demonstrated by the efforts to silence my husband" (as she narrated on Instagram).
By contrast, the Amazon preview look at Clinton's book shows that she's coming out swinging. The introduction recalls her reaction to Donald Trump's conviction on multiple felony counts for his part in trying to influence the election she'd lost to him. "But with vindication also came sorrow, because nothing can change what happened or the damage done since, and it's far from clear the conviction will be enough to prevent him from returning to power," she writes. "Sorrow because our country deserves better than this disgrace." Clinton also suggests she would have easily won the White House if Trump's people hadn't bought Stormy Daniels' silence about their alleged dalliance.
Donald Trump admitted he hasn't read Melania's book yet; maybe he'll find some time to give it a look after the election. Then again, he might be too busy posting his reactions to Clinton's zingers. Either way, it should be interesting to find out which first lady's memoirs win out in the end.