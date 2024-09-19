Trump Accidentally Admits He Hasn't Read Melania's Book (Surprise, Surprise)

Melania Trump promised to share her life story in her self-titled memoir "Melania," but her husband, Donald Trump, just admitted that he hasn't read it yet. During a rally at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Long Island on September 18, 2024, Donald promoted her upcoming book and admitted he had no idea what Melania wrote. "People love our First Lady. Go out and get a book. She just wrote a book. I hope she said good things about... I don't know. I didn't... so busy," he said in a video shared on X, formerly Twitter. "She just wrote a book called 'Melania.' Go out and buy it, and if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, don't buy it."

Trump: People love our first lady. She just wrote a book called Melania. Go out and buy it. It's great. And if she says bad things about me, I'll call you all up and I'll say, don't buy it, get rid of it. pic.twitter.com/nkZ4725bE1 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2024

Donald's revelation received mixed responses, with many doubting he would ever read "Melania." "Trump wouldn't read her book in a million years," one commented. Another X user wondered why Donald said it was great when he admitted not reading it. A different social media user said he was marketing instead of campaigning. "That last part is the most honest thing he's ever said," a fourth person added.

The admission also led some to question the Trumps' relationship. There are several signs suggesting their marriage might be on the rocks, but Donald said they were compatible. "We never had an argument. We're just very compatible; we get along," Donald said in an interview with Larry King for CNN in 2005.

