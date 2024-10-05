The Ty Pennington Show That Received Brutal Feedback From HGTV Fans

Ty Pennington felt the furious wrath of HGTV fans following the "Rock The Block" Season 5 finale. On Instagram on April 27, the host celebrated the episodes being the most watched ever, asking fans, "Now who wants to see another season?!" But he didn't get the overwhelmingly positive response he was hoping for, as several commenters took issue with Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis winning.

"I won't watch future seasons after this one. [Keith and Evan] added 2 extra bedrooms AND bathrooms. That should have added incredible value and cemented the win for them," one fan hit back, referring to fellow contestants Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. "Incredibly disappointed in how this show played out," they added. Another social media user wasn't happy either, seemingly referring to Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. "I love the show but I can't watch anymore after Keith and Evan didn't win. Or the [Baeumlers]," they wrote. Others weren't so angry about the winners but called out the network for making "Rock The Block"'s stars wear the same outfits every week.

Though he took the high road with those comments, Pennington couldn't resist a sassy clap back at the haters. On April 16, the former "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" host posted a screenshot of an Instagram comment accusing him of deleting fans' disgruntled "Rock The Block" opinions. He contested that and pointed out, "I was not the judge and had no part in picking the winner." Pennington continued to defend himself in the comments, responding to another disappointed fan, "You have to let HGTV know [because] I have no control or say in anything. I'm just the host." And they did.

