The Ty Pennington Show That Received Brutal Feedback From HGTV Fans
Ty Pennington felt the furious wrath of HGTV fans following the "Rock The Block" Season 5 finale. On Instagram on April 27, the host celebrated the episodes being the most watched ever, asking fans, "Now who wants to see another season?!" But he didn't get the overwhelmingly positive response he was hoping for, as several commenters took issue with Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis winning.
"I won't watch future seasons after this one. [Keith and Evan] added 2 extra bedrooms AND bathrooms. That should have added incredible value and cemented the win for them," one fan hit back, referring to fellow contestants Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas. "Incredibly disappointed in how this show played out," they added. Another social media user wasn't happy either, seemingly referring to Bryan and Sarah Baeumler. "I love the show but I can't watch anymore after Keith and Evan didn't win. Or the [Baeumlers]," they wrote. Others weren't so angry about the winners but called out the network for making "Rock The Block"'s stars wear the same outfits every week.
Though he took the high road with those comments, Pennington couldn't resist a sassy clap back at the haters. On April 16, the former "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" host posted a screenshot of an Instagram comment accusing him of deleting fans' disgruntled "Rock The Block" opinions. He contested that and pointed out, "I was not the judge and had no part in picking the winner." Pennington continued to defend himself in the comments, responding to another disappointed fan, "You have to let HGTV know [because] I have no control or say in anything. I'm just the host." And they did.
Rock The Block fans slammed the show on HGTV's social media pages
It wasn't just Ty Pennington who faced brutal feedback, as HGTV viewers took his advice and let the network know they weren't happy with the Season 5 finale of the drama-filled "Rock The Block." The comment section of an Instagram video confirming the winners, posted on April 16, was flooded with scathing responses. One Instagram user claimed Season 5 had been "stolen," saying "Keith [Bynum] and Evan [Thomas] should have won!" while another seethed, "Highly disappointed! The judges got it so wrong! Keith and Evan or Sarah and Bryan should have won. I bet their properties sell the highest."
Despite all the negative comments, Pennington made it clear he'd still return for Season 6. After a fan commented on his Instagram saying they hoped the show wouldn't be renewed due to the toxic atmosphere, he responded in part, "I hope it does come back because, well, I would like to keep my job." He also reminded fans that, like most reality fare, the show is edited to highlight the dramatic moments. "You have to remember we're all human and we aren't perfect 24/7," he said.
Fortunately, he got his way. HGTV announced Season 6 on September 26 and Pennington celebrated the news on Instagram. "This time, it's Veterans vs. Rookies — expect to see former competitors and judges face off against 'Block' newcomers," he wrote, confirming he'd return as host. We just hope he's prepared for some very honest reviews because HGTV fans clearly do not hold back.