Everything Sharon Osbourne Has Said About Plastic Surgery

Sharon Osbourne has shared some particularly crazy stories about her botched procedures after going under the knife. From Botox to breast implants, "The Osbournes" star has been very open to the public about her frequent dabbling in cosmetic surgery. Still, a particular round of plastic surgery in 2021 was her worst one yet, according to the English TV personality.

Osbourne opened up to The Times about an October 2021 facelift that left her regretting her decision. "That was the worst thing that I ever did," she said, adding that she had to wait until it healed to get it fixed. "I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff."

The wife of rock star Ozzy Osbourne had previously shared that she was done with cosmetic procedures. On a 2012 episode of "The Talk," Osbourne told viewers that she was breaking up with her plastic surgeon after receiving a double mastectomy for health reasons, (via People). She didn't stick to her plan, however, because she has had plenty of procedures since that episode.