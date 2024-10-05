Everything Sharon Osbourne Has Said About Plastic Surgery
Sharon Osbourne has shared some particularly crazy stories about her botched procedures after going under the knife. From Botox to breast implants, "The Osbournes" star has been very open to the public about her frequent dabbling in cosmetic surgery. Still, a particular round of plastic surgery in 2021 was her worst one yet, according to the English TV personality.
Osbourne opened up to The Times about an October 2021 facelift that left her regretting her decision. "That was the worst thing that I ever did," she said, adding that she had to wait until it healed to get it fixed. "I looked like Cyclops. I had one eye here and one eye there and my mouth was all skewwhiff."
The wife of rock star Ozzy Osbourne had previously shared that she was done with cosmetic procedures. On a 2012 episode of "The Talk," Osbourne told viewers that she was breaking up with her plastic surgeon after receiving a double mastectomy for health reasons, (via People). She didn't stick to her plan, however, because she has had plenty of procedures since that episode.
Sharon Osbourne's cosmetic hell
Sharon Osbourne's 2021 facelift was the third procedure she's had of that nature. She wrote in her 2013 autobiography, "Unbreakable," that she received her first facelift in 1987 and a second one in 2002. While she's never revealed any malfunctions with those two procedures, Osbourne has certainly had bad luck when it comes to plastic surgery.
In a 2011 episode of "The Talk," the reality star told the story of her leaky breast implant. "One morning I woke up and one of my boobies was kind of much longer than the other," she said (via The Hollywood Reporter). "So I'm looking, thinking, this isn't right." Osbourne said it got so dangerous that the doctors even found silicone leaking into the lining of her stomach.
Osbourne didn't learn her lesson, though. In a 2019 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the mother of three told the audience about a procedure she had on her face that left her numb. "I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn't feel my mouth," she said, jokingly adding "I can hardly feel my mouth now, to be honest with you. Osbourne noted that only half of her lip was numb, comparing herself to Elvis in the moment.
What are Sharon Osbourne's thoughts on future plastic surgery plans?
Once again, Sharon Osbourne swore off plastic surgery. She told The Sun that her 2021 facelift seriously left her doubting any more cosmetic adjustments to her face. "Time is against me, I cannot have another facelift," she said. When The Times asked her why she's had so much done, she answered, honestly: "Vanity. Ego. 'Oh, you look great for your age.'" According to the outlet, Osbourne has also had Botox, a tummy tuck, and arm and leg lifts. "Every time you go under the knife for vanity, you are slicing off yet more of your self-worth," she admittedly wrote in her book.
Surgery is not the only way the former "X Factor" judge has changed her appearance. Osbourne has been fairly open about her use of the type 2 diabetes drug "Ozempic" to help her lose weight, which has had popularity in Hollywood. "Everybody was on it and I thought, 'Well, I'll have a bit of that.' And so this is the outcome," she said, noting that she's lost 42 pounds as of December 2023. She admitted that she's just shy of 100 pounds, and it's worrying her family, The Times reported. "Ozzy's concerned because he says I look like Nancy Reagan," Osbourne joked.
Though she's received flack for all her efforts to stay looking young, Osbourne keeps a lighthearted outlook on her past with plastic surgery. At least she doesn't mind telling wild anecdotes of her botched procedures for a laugh.