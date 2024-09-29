Drake Hogestyn, Days Of Our Lives Actor, Dead At 70

Soap opera fans are mourning as news breaks that Drake Hogestyn, famed for his role on "Days of Our Lives," has died at age 70. The actor, who played John Black on the long-running soap, succumbed to pancreatic cancer on September 28, one day before his 71st birthday.

Advertisement

"He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination," his family shared in a statement. "After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones. He was the most amazing husband, father, papa, and actor."

Hogestyn debuted on "Days of Our Lives" in 1986 and was an integral part of the popular long-running soap, playing John Black for 38 years. He is survived by his wife, Victoria, and their children, Whitney, Alexandra, Rachael, and Ben, and seven grandchildren.

More to come...