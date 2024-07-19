The Stunning Transformation Of Gracie Abrams

Speaking with iHeartRadio Canada, Gracie Abrams noted some similarities between her own songwriting career and her father's filmmaking one. She was particularly grateful her father was a storyteller, because that's what she tries to do in her songwriting. "I think that having that in my childhood solidified my love and appreciation for storytelling and narrative, and probably definitely influenced the fact that I did it all the time," she said.

Abrams began writing songs when she was just 8 years old, having been inspired by a schoolteacher to start a journal. "My third grade teacher Amy, who I adored, encouraged us to journal and got us these tiny, little palm-sized flimsy pocket journals," Abrams recalled in an interview with Vogue. "She totally got me writing in general, and I found that it was my favorite way to spend my time." Soon, Abrams was adding music to back up her journal entries, though it still took a while before she let anyone listen. "I was lucky enough to grow up in a house with a piano," she said. "But I always stopped writing on the piano whenever I heard footsteps because it wasn't for anyone but myself."

That love of journaling has continued through to today, as Abrams explained to Hunger. "It's kind of at the core of what I do now, writing my deepest, darkest feelings down on paper," she said. "And then they leave my journal."

