HGTV's Jasmine Roth Gets Candid About The Scary Birth Of Her Second Child In Heartbreaking Essay

HGTV star Jasmine Roth is opening up about the terrifying reality of her childbirth experience. The interior designer and builder is known for the HGTV shows "Hidden Potential" and "Help! I Wrecked My House," but she's getting candid about something other than home design: the difficult details of the birth of her second child. In an essay she penned for People published on September 30, she recounts the harrowing story of giving birth to her second child, Darla Rose Roth, prematurely on her and her husband's 11th wedding anniversary. She understandably called it "an anniversary I'll never forget!"

According to Jasmine's essay, she was heading out on a very special date night with her husband of 11 years, Brett Roth, when she felt contractions. The star's quick, painful contractions paired with heavy traffic led her to nearly giving birth on a tarp on the side of the road. Jasmine was ultimately able to make it to the hospital, where she quickly gave birth to her second daughter, who she described as "the smallest human I had ever seen in my life." The infant was just 4 lbs. 8 oz. The proud parents have since been able to take their youngest home.