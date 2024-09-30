HGTV's Jasmine Roth Gets Candid About The Scary Birth Of Her Second Child In Heartbreaking Essay
HGTV star Jasmine Roth is opening up about the terrifying reality of her childbirth experience. The interior designer and builder is known for the HGTV shows "Hidden Potential" and "Help! I Wrecked My House," but she's getting candid about something other than home design: the difficult details of the birth of her second child. In an essay she penned for People published on September 30, she recounts the harrowing story of giving birth to her second child, Darla Rose Roth, prematurely on her and her husband's 11th wedding anniversary. She understandably called it "an anniversary I'll never forget!"
According to Jasmine's essay, she was heading out on a very special date night with her husband of 11 years, Brett Roth, when she felt contractions. The star's quick, painful contractions paired with heavy traffic led her to nearly giving birth on a tarp on the side of the road. Jasmine was ultimately able to make it to the hospital, where she quickly gave birth to her second daughter, who she described as "the smallest human I had ever seen in my life." The infant was just 4 lbs. 8 oz. The proud parents have since been able to take their youngest home.
Jasmine Roth says she has processed the difficult childbirth
While welcoming their second child into the world was a difficult experience for Jasmine and Brett Roth, it's clear that the couple is happy to welcome Darla Rose Roth as their newest family member. In her essay, Jasmine wrote: "...since being home for even a few days, Darla has grown and thrived. She snuggles, she smiles and she's become part of our family." Having Darla at home is clearly making it easy for Jasmine to look at the positives of the tough experience. She wrote: "And while none of our birth story went the way I hoped, I've accepted it and I'm grateful for the experience. And looking on the bright side, we now have another really great story to reminisce about on our anniversary next year."
In 2020, Jasmine and Brett welcomed their first child, daughter Hazel Lynn, to the family. Just over four years later, Jasmine shared the exciting news that the couple was expecting again with People, calling expanding their family "a very intentional decision for us." According to her, "It took over a year to get pregnant, so we're feeling very fortunate to be on this journey, and are thrilled to soon be a family of four." Despite the myriad difficulties of welcoming Darla to the family, their bundle of joy is clearly making it all worth it.