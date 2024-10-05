Chelsea Clinton's Husband Has A Dark Family Past

Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, have been married for over 14 years, but behind their marriage is a family past entangled in scandals. Since their wedding in 2010, Mezvinsky's ties to the family and the Clinton Foundation have raised more than a few eyebrows, particularly when it comes to financial dealings.

In 2016, Politico detailed how Mezvinsky has leveraged the Clinton Foundation to network with potential investors for his hedge fund, Eaglevale Partners. Based on a batch of leaked emails to WikiLeaks, the report alleges that Chelsea's husband invited wealthy donors to a poker game with the intention of luring them to his hedge fund. The leaked emails also allege that Chelsea made "calls to Clinton Foundation donors on his behalf to set up meetings," according to Washington Times. Though not illegal, Mezvinsky's blending of philanthropy and business raises ethical concerns regarding the foundation's operations.

Despite securing funding from various Clinton Foundation donors, Mezvinsky was forced to shutter the hedge fund in 2016. The New York Times reported that the fund lost close to "90 percent of its value," primarily due to a bad bet on the resurgence of the Greek economy.

