Ivanka Trump Puts Her Killer Legs On Full Display In Cozy Bedroom Photo

In the wake of Donald Trump's assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, the former president's family members publicly responded to the incident in their own ways. For her part, Ivanka Trump posted a heartfelt Instagram post expressing her love and gratitude: "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania...I love you dad, today and always." In contrast, Ivanka appeared to go radio silent when it came to her father's second assassination attempt on September 15, 2024, with her National Coffee Day post coming just a few weeks after that event.

It may seem strange that Ivanka has been mum on this and other aspects of Donald's 2024 campaign, but the former presidential aide made it clear that she wouldn't be by her father's side in politics any longer back in 2022. In an Instagram post (via Newsweek), Ivanka said, "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."

As she explained in a 2024 episode of the Lex Fridman podcast, the decision to step away from politics was based on her desire to focus on parenting. According to Ivanka, "Politics is a rough, rough business and I think it's one that you also can't dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out. And I know today, the cost [my children] would pay for me being all in, emotionally in terms of my absence at such a formative point in their life. And I'm not willing to make them bear that cost." We're sure Ivanka's children are happy with her choice to put them first.

