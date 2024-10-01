Ivanka Trump Puts Her Killer Legs On Full Display In Cozy Bedroom Photo
Although Ivanka Trump's life as a model ended years ago, her polished personal style and slender build make it easy to see why she ventured into this world in her youth. Even in casual outfits, Donald Trump's oldest daughter seems to instinctively know how to strike just the right pose to achieve a flattering photo. For example, in late September 2024, Trump showed off her killer legs in an Instagram post in honor of National Coffee Day.
Of course, plenty of fans took to the comments section to praise the photo, such as one user who commented: "Perfect mix of your beautiful, amazing parents." While this observation may be true, this post (and her other recent social media activity) also highlights another, more curious parent-related situation: Ivanka has been significantly less visible in supporting her father's 2024 campaign than her siblings. While Eric Trump's defense of his "good family" and Donald Trump Jr.'s wooing of vice presidential candidate JD Vance have both helped propel Donald Sr. forward on the campaign trail, Ivanka has completely stepped out of the spotlight. Surprisingly, even an apparent assassination attempt wasn't been enough to draw her back into the political fray.
Ivanka Trump is prioritizing her family
In the wake of Donald Trump's assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, the former president's family members publicly responded to the incident in their own ways. For her part, Ivanka Trump posted a heartfelt Instagram post expressing her love and gratitude: "Thank you for your love and prayers for my father and for the other victims of today's senseless violence in Butler, Pennsylvania...I love you dad, today and always." In contrast, Ivanka appeared to go radio silent when it came to her father's second assassination attempt on September 15, 2024, with her National Coffee Day post coming just a few weeks after that event.
It may seem strange that Ivanka has been mum on this and other aspects of Donald's 2024 campaign, but the former presidential aide made it clear that she wouldn't be by her father's side in politics any longer back in 2022. In an Instagram post (via Newsweek), Ivanka said, "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
As she explained in a 2024 episode of the Lex Fridman podcast, the decision to step away from politics was based on her desire to focus on parenting. According to Ivanka, "Politics is a rough, rough business and I think it's one that you also can't dabble in. I think you have to either be all in or all out. And I know today, the cost [my children] would pay for me being all in, emotionally in terms of my absence at such a formative point in their life. And I'm not willing to make them bear that cost." We're sure Ivanka's children are happy with her choice to put them first.