Norah O'Donnell's Most Controversial Moments

CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell has quite a monumental gig coming up: she'll be moderating Tuesday's vice presidential debate alongside Margaret Brennan of "Face the Nation." On October 1, Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will debate Republican Senator JD Vance as the pair of vice presidential candidates inches ahead of election day. Clearly moderating this debate is of the utmost importance, so it's no surprise that O'Donnell was chosen. She has been a journalist for almost three decades, and during that time, she has taken home Emmy Awards, an Edward R. Murrow Award, and more. This is the eighth election she's covered over the course of her career. Still, just because O'Donnell is qualified to moderate the debate on paper, that doesn't mean that her career has been without controversial moments.

O'Donnell has had a long career in the spotlight, and consequently, she has had a few run-ins with controversy over time. Some things that have landed O'Donnell's name in the news, rather than sharing the news, have never been officially confirmed and could just be rumors. Still, enough gossip has surrounded the anchor over the years, suggesting that there may be some truth to what sources have said goes on behind the scenes.