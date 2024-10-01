Everything We Know About Norah O'Donnell's Family

If you thought the presidential debate was entertaining — Donald Trump is still smarting from the rally attendance jabs doled out by his opponent, Kamala Harris — then get ready for the hold-my-beer moments anticipated at the October 1 vice-presidential debate. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris's pick, is a charismatic speaker who doesn't suffer fools gladly. Meanwhile, JD Vance, Trump's out-of-left-field running mate, is expected to hammer home Republican talking points about the economy and the border crisis, with a few "cat lady" and "eating pets" claims thrown in. But the debate moderators, Norah O'Donnell and Margaret Brennan, will be more than up to the challenge. O'Donnell, in particular, comes from a family who knows all about hard work.

Formerly a White House correspondent, O'Donnell is now the lead anchor and managing editor of "CBS Evening News." She also recently learned that she's the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of some very hardy and daring grandparents. On the sixth season of "Finding Your Roots," the PBS series showcasing celebrity genealogy, the veteran journalist learned some startling things about her family. Host Henry Gates showed O'Donnell a scrapbook containing the passenger manifest on the S.S. Coronia, a ship transporting emigrants from Belfast, Ireland, to Quebec in 1924.

Among them was her grandfather, Edward O'Kane, a 27-year-old farmer looking for opportunities in the new world. "We know within three weeks, he hopped a train across the border to the United States," though he didn't have the required paperwork to leave Canada, Gates revealed (via PBS). Somehow, O'Kane managed to escape detection for 16 years and he subsequently established the family line in America.

