Norah O'Donnell's Husband Geoff Tracy Proposed To Her On The First Date - Here's Why

First dates often generate special memories, but a marriage proposal isn't typically one of them. However, CBS News' stunning anchor Norah O'Donnell and her husband Geoff Tracy unofficially achieved both milestones at once on October 4th, 1991. In an interview with the couple's alma mater, Georgetown University, O'Donnell and Tracy described the unusual way their decades-long romance started in a Washington, D.C., bar. As she explained, some unwanted attention inspired them to devise a devious scheme: "There was a creepy old guy who was hitting on me. We cooked up a scenario where Geoff would propose to me to get the creepy old guy away from me."

However, as Tracy recalled, what was supposed to be a quiet exchange quickly became bar-wide news: "I went over to the guys and said, 'I'm so nervous, I gotta ask her to marry me!' It was announced over the loudspeaker. They were like, 'We have an engagement here tonight!'" While some people might have just laughed off the situation and moved on with their lives, the successful chef reasoned that it was just the beginning for them, noting, "It was kind of a sweet, fun way to meet someone and start a relationship. The rest was history. We've got three kids now and two dogs." The two were married in 2001, 10 years after their joke engagement, and have been together ever since.