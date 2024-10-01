Norah O'Donnell's Husband Geoff Tracy Proposed To Her On The First Date - Here's Why
First dates often generate special memories, but a marriage proposal isn't typically one of them. However, CBS News' stunning anchor Norah O'Donnell and her husband Geoff Tracy unofficially achieved both milestones at once on October 4th, 1991. In an interview with the couple's alma mater, Georgetown University, O'Donnell and Tracy described the unusual way their decades-long romance started in a Washington, D.C., bar. As she explained, some unwanted attention inspired them to devise a devious scheme: "There was a creepy old guy who was hitting on me. We cooked up a scenario where Geoff would propose to me to get the creepy old guy away from me."
However, as Tracy recalled, what was supposed to be a quiet exchange quickly became bar-wide news: "I went over to the guys and said, 'I'm so nervous, I gotta ask her to marry me!' It was announced over the loudspeaker. They were like, 'We have an engagement here tonight!'" While some people might have just laughed off the situation and moved on with their lives, the successful chef reasoned that it was just the beginning for them, noting, "It was kind of a sweet, fun way to meet someone and start a relationship. The rest was history. We've got three kids now and two dogs." The two were married in 2001, 10 years after their joke engagement, and have been together ever since.
Norah O'Donnell and Geoff Tracy still have a solid bond to this day
In many ways, Norah O'Donnell and her husband, chef Geoff Tracy are couple goals. Although they've been together for decades at this point, Tracy is clearly still completely smitten with O'Donnell and he isn't afraid to show it either. In July 2024, the chef posted a photo of the happy couple on Instagram with the caption: "Most beautiful person in the world. Lucky guy." A month earlier, the CBS News stalwart posted an Instagram tribute of her own in honor of their 23-year marriage, which included their gorgeous wedding photos. Not only do O'Donnell and Tracy have an enviable love story, but they solidified their bond by co-authoring a cookbook.
As People reported, "Baby Love" hit shelves in 2010 and was aimed at parents looking for only the best baby food preparation tips. Tracy enthusiastically detailed, "I share certain techniques in the book that teach people to be faster in the kitchen." O'Donnell elaborated on how easy the recipes in the book are designed to be: "One day when you have an hour of free time, you can bang it out. It's simple." Today, she is among the most recognizable faces on CBS, while Tracy runs multiple successful restaurants in Washington, D.C. The couple has truly undergone a stunning transformation since their college days, and we're happy to see their relationship still going strong.