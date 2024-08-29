Who Is Norah O'Donnell's Husband, Chef Geoff Tracy?

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell has been a fixture of the small screen for decades, a familiar face who will tell you about the highs and lows of the day's events. While O'Donnell's role at CBS News has been through some shake-ups, she's without a doubt become a staple of a network. Meanwhile, the news anchor's husband, Chef Geoff Tracy, happens to be a staple of the Washington, D.C., restaurant scene. Tracy has run numerous restaurants in the nation's capitol ever since he opened his first location in 2000. "It seems like yesterday and also 100 years ago. It's definitely an accomplishment when you live through more than one lease term," he reflected in an interview with Eater DC.

"Opening the doors to my first restaurant has brought me a great deal of happiness and joy," Tracy told the audience when he gave a TEDx Talk in 2012. "I love my career so much that I don't even consider it work." He went on to encourage listeners to find something they love and find a way to monetize it.

Geoff Tracy is a restaurateur and a family man, a lover of his kids and his dogs, and an advocate for the free-speech rights of restaurant owners everywhere ... or at least, in Virginia. He's teamed up with some important political figures and his famous wife for various causes. In other words, he does a bit of everything, and O'Donnell is right by his side as he does it all.