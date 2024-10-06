The Truth About Jennifer Hudson And Common's Relationship
Jennifer Hudson and Common were friends for quite some time before their relationship turned romantic. The pair was first spotted together in 2014 when they posed alongside each other at a Stand Up to Cancer event. The longtime celebrity pals continued to snap a photo or two together at public events in the following years. However, they only sparked dating rumors in 2022, shortly after "Breathe," a thriller where Hudson and Common notably play husband and wife, was announced. They were spotted grabbing a bite in Philadelphia that July.
However, Hudson swiftly dispelled the dating rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight the following September, asserting, "People create their narratives of it and it's like, OK, you know how you feel." She continued, "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments." Suffice it to say, Hudson, the former "American Idol" contestant and Common, the rapper turned actor, didn't help the rumors in February of 2023 when they were spotted leaving noted celebrity haunt Nobu, in Malibu, in the same car.
Then, in March, the talk show host took to Instagram to share a short and sweet birthday message for the "People" hitmaker, writing, "Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today!" Despite everything, Hudson still played it coy when TMZ inquired about her relationship with Common while conceding, "He's a beautiful man." Thankfully, they were a lot more forthcoming later on.
Jennifer Hudson and Common had a flirty conversation on her talk show
When Common appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" in January 2024, the host cheekily inquired about his relationship status. The "Never Have I Ever" star not only confirmed that he was dating someone but also gushed that she was "one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life." Common continued, "She's smart, she loves god, she has something real, down-to-earth about her." Although he never explicitly said Jennifer Hudson's name, the rapper made it abundantly clear it was her by stating that his partner was an EGOT winner who bagged her first Oscar with her debut film and also had her own talk show. After both coyly admitted that they were incredibly happy in their relationship, Common clarified that although he wanted to keep his private life private, he would never miss an opportunity to sing his partner's praises.
Meanwhile, Hudson got to return the favor by guesting on the rapper's July 2024 track "A GOD (There Is)." When the "John Wick: Chapter 2" star appeared on "The Breakfast Club" podcast a short while later, he once again gushed about being in a loving and happy relationship. Further, Common confessed that he could even see himself locking things down with Hudson in the future. The "Dreamgirls" star gushed about her beau in a People interview the following month, confirming, "He's very passionate about everything he's into." She added, "He leads with the heart, and I lead with the heart in everything that I do, as well." Here's hoping their romance fares better than Common and Tiffany Haddish's relationship or Hudson and David Otunga's broken engagement.