The Truth About Jennifer Hudson And Common's Relationship

Jennifer Hudson and Common were friends for quite some time before their relationship turned romantic. The pair was first spotted together in 2014 when they posed alongside each other at a Stand Up to Cancer event. The longtime celebrity pals continued to snap a photo or two together at public events in the following years. However, they only sparked dating rumors in 2022, shortly after "Breathe," a thriller where Hudson and Common notably play husband and wife, was announced. They were spotted grabbing a bite in Philadelphia that July.

However, Hudson swiftly dispelled the dating rumors in an interview with Entertainment Tonight the following September, asserting, "People create their narratives of it and it's like, OK, you know how you feel." She continued, "We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments." Suffice it to say, Hudson, the former "American Idol" contestant and Common, the rapper turned actor, didn't help the rumors in February of 2023 when they were spotted leaving noted celebrity haunt Nobu, in Malibu, in the same car.

Then, in March, the talk show host took to Instagram to share a short and sweet birthday message for the "People" hitmaker, writing, "Team Jhud pls help me wish one of the brightest lights, a Chicago and hip hop legend, the one and only @common a very happy birthday on today!" Despite everything, Hudson still played it coy when TMZ inquired about her relationship with Common while conceding, "He's a beautiful man." Thankfully, they were a lot more forthcoming later on.

