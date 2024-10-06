Barron Trump's College Experience Has Been Beyond Awkward, Thanks To Secret Service
In September 2024, Barron Trump started his college career at New York University. Even before the semester started, it was already apparent Barron's experience was going to be different from quintessential college life. For starters, Barron's off-campus housing is Trump Tower. This is convenient, since Melania Trump has indicated she plans to stay close to her son. Beyond having his mom around, Barron is taking the Secret Service to college. He heads to class twice a week accompanied by multiple agents. Rather than maintaining a low-key presence, they're actively screening his classmates. "We had to show them our IDs," one student informed the Daily Mail.
To add to the awkwardness, the Secret Service also weigh in on who gets a photo op with Donald Trump's youngest son. Of course, this isn't the first time agents have needed to protect presidential children on campus, and they're aware that it's a tricky balancing act. Agents strive "to impair the college experience as little as possible while providing the strongest security environment," former Secret Service agent Paul Eckloff explained to The Independent.
Hanging out with Barron throughout the day is a challenging task for agents, since they have to make a lot of quick decisions and be alert to everything that's happening around them. For instance, agents might decline a selfie request due to concerns that the student will post the pic online. "Their location is broadcast on social media, and they could become a target. That can endanger everybody," Eckloff explained.
Barron Trump dealt with Secret Service awkwardness in high school, too
While it's likely an adjustment for Barron Trump's fellow New York University students to get used to his Secret Service entourage, Donald Trump's youngest son has been dealing with this awkwardness for years. "'The agents would stand right outside the door during class," one of Barron's friends informed the Daily Mail. "If he went to the bathroom, they would go with him and wait outside."
In some ways, the Secret Service's job was easier when Barron was in high school, since it was a more controlled environment. Melania Trump didn't give parental permission for Barron's photo to be posted online, so agents didn't have to monitor social media for potential security concerns. In contrast, a college campus is vastly more open, especially when it's in the middle of New York City. Days after the semester started, Barron's classmates were already giving him spicy dating advice, and if Barron partakes in any social activities, agents while have to come along, too.
While Melania will be keeping a close eye on Barron while he's in college, Donald's activities will have a bigger impact on Barron's college experience and how the Secret Service protects Barron day to day. Unfortunately, as agents work to be as low-profile as possible when they travel with presidential kids on campus, this approach causes a whole other set of difficulties. "[Presidential children] are perceived to be less protected, which makes them vulnerable," former Secret Service agent Paul Eckloff explained to Newsweek.