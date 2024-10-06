Barron Trump's College Experience Has Been Beyond Awkward, Thanks To Secret Service

In September 2024, Barron Trump started his college career at New York University. Even before the semester started, it was already apparent Barron's experience was going to be different from quintessential college life. For starters, Barron's off-campus housing is Trump Tower. This is convenient, since Melania Trump has indicated she plans to stay close to her son. Beyond having his mom around, Barron is taking the Secret Service to college. He heads to class twice a week accompanied by multiple agents. Rather than maintaining a low-key presence, they're actively screening his classmates. "We had to show them our IDs," one student informed the Daily Mail.

To add to the awkwardness, the Secret Service also weigh in on who gets a photo op with Donald Trump's youngest son. Of course, this isn't the first time agents have needed to protect presidential children on campus, and they're aware that it's a tricky balancing act. Agents strive "to impair the college experience as little as possible while providing the strongest security environment," former Secret Service agent Paul Eckloff explained to The Independent.

Hanging out with Barron throughout the day is a challenging task for agents, since they have to make a lot of quick decisions and be alert to everything that's happening around them. For instance, agents might decline a selfie request due to concerns that the student will post the pic online. "Their location is broadcast on social media, and they could become a target. That can endanger everybody," Eckloff explained.

