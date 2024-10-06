How Patrick Mahomes Completely Embarrassed Brittany In The Early Days Of Their Romance
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since they were in high school. He was a freshman and she was a sophomore when the future couple first met at Whitehouse High School in Texas, eventually growing super close over the subsequent years. "We were friends for a really long time," the NFL WAG confirmed in an August 2024 episode of the "WHOOP Podcast." Even though Patrick had a crush on her from the very beginning, Brittany didn't reciprocate his feelings at first, as she wasn't ready for a romance, reasoning, "I was staying in my lane, doing my own thing." However, that all changed when the football player made a bold move to win her heart.
In a 2020 video for Vitality, Brittany recalled the sweet but embarrassing way Patrick asked her out in high school: "He brought this little Valentine's gift for me at lunch one day. It was like a heart-like card and said, 'Happy Valentine's Day', and like a rose or something." Though he meant for it to be a joke, Brittany thought the gesture was cute, and it was then that she started to have heart eyes for the handsome jock. Their classmates were fully onboard too. "Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting like, 'Kiss her, kiss her!' to him and I was like, 'I'm doing this,'" Brittany added. "From then on, I think that's where I just kind of started getting a crush on him."
As the WAG acknowledged, "And then boom, we just fell in love." Since then, Patrick and Brittany have been completely inseparable. The happy couple has been married since March 2022 and welcomed two kids together; Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavone Mahomes, with another one on the way at the time of writing, as revealed in the Mahomes' joint Instagram announcement, which was posted in July 2024.
Patrick Mahomes claimed that Brittany Mahomes 'friend-zoned' him
On Netflix's "Quarterback" series, in July 2023, Patrick Mahomes discussed his various attempts to win over his now-wife Brittany Mahomes during the early days of their high school romance. "I was like the best friend, in the friend zone forever," the Kansas City Chiefs star player confessed (via Fox News). It wasn't until Patrick's sophomore year that he finally had the courage to make a move by surprising Brittany on Valentine's Day with a rose. Though the NFL star made it out to be just a joke, Patrick noted, "I was giving the rose as [...] kind of a quotation 'joke,'" meaning he wanted to see if Brittany also had romantic feelings for him. Turns out, she did.
Like any young couple, Patrick and Brittany's sweet but somewhat strange relationship didn't start out on a serious note. The WAG admitted to the "WHOOP Podcast" that they were so young, "We weren't really thinking about the future and what it would be like down the line." After graduating from high school, the couple went to different schools for college, with Brittany attending the University of Texas at Tyler and Patrick ending up in Texas Tech. Despite the physical distance, they kept their relationship strong, and Brittany continued to cheer for Patrick as he worked toward chasing his goal of playing in the NFL.
"It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing," she proudly told "Today" in 2020 (via Us Weekly). In April 2024, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback pic of them in high school, captioning it, "Who knew 12 years later we would be where we are at!" per Page Six.