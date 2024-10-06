How Patrick Mahomes Completely Embarrassed Brittany In The Early Days Of Their Romance

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since they were in high school. He was a freshman and she was a sophomore when the future couple first met at Whitehouse High School in Texas, eventually growing super close over the subsequent years. "We were friends for a really long time," the NFL WAG confirmed in an August 2024 episode of the "WHOOP Podcast." Even though Patrick had a crush on her from the very beginning, Brittany didn't reciprocate his feelings at first, as she wasn't ready for a romance, reasoning, "I was staying in my lane, doing my own thing." However, that all changed when the football player made a bold move to win her heart.

Advertisement

In a 2020 video for Vitality, Brittany recalled the sweet but embarrassing way Patrick asked her out in high school: "He brought this little Valentine's gift for me at lunch one day. It was like a heart-like card and said, 'Happy Valentine's Day', and like a rose or something." Though he meant for it to be a joke, Brittany thought the gesture was cute, and it was then that she started to have heart eyes for the handsome jock. Their classmates were fully onboard too. "Everyone in the cafeteria started chanting like, 'Kiss her, kiss her!' to him and I was like, 'I'm doing this,'" Brittany added. "From then on, I think that's where I just kind of started getting a crush on him."

As the WAG acknowledged, "And then boom, we just fell in love." Since then, Patrick and Brittany have been completely inseparable. The happy couple has been married since March 2022 and welcomed two kids together; Sterling Skye and Patrick "Bronze" Lavone Mahomes, with another one on the way at the time of writing, as revealed in the Mahomes' joint Instagram announcement, which was posted in July 2024.

Advertisement