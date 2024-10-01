Is Travis Kelce Worried About Taylor Swift Missing Games? His Past Comments Lift The Lid On The Truth
When Taylor Swift first got cozy with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, she added the title of "WAG" to her already lengthy resume. Of course, there are pressures that come along with being the partner of a high-profile athlete. The public expects Swift to attend Kelce's games and cheer him on, no matter what. Now, Swift and Kelce are seeing firsthand just how extreme this public scrutiny can get. The pop star has missed two consecutive Chiefs games, sending breakup rumors and speculation into overdrive. While it is surely difficult to deal with public backlash and gossip about your relationship, both Swift and Kelce clearly have plenty of experience in this area. So, what matters most about Swift's not-so-perfect attendance record at Kelce's recent games is whether it's bothering Kelce, right? Well, some fans agree, and it's causing a resurfaced clip of Kelce's opinion on the matter to go viral.
While Kelce may not have commented on Swift missing his recent games, back in 2016, he did share his feelings on the pressure for athletes' partners to attend every single game. "If you're dating a professional athlete, I do not believe, at least for me, that you have to go to all the games," Kelce shared in an interview, which is now making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter. So, it's safe to say Kelce likely isn't as heartbroken that Swift missed two of his games early in the season as some of their fans are.
Swift and Kelce are seemingly supportive of each other's careers
Despite their romance's novelty and the fact that Taylor Swift was busy with her Eras Tour, she managed to attend 13 of Travis Kelce's games last season. TMZ has reported that her absence so far this season is likely due to rehearsals for the Eras Tour's next leg. And, whether an athlete's partner is busy on a massive world tour or not, Kelce gets why absences happen. In his 2016 interview, he said, "There's eight home games, eight away games, plus playoffs. I don't even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game."
It's understandable why Travis fans may get spooked when anything suggests trouble in paradise for their favorite power couple. Yet, when it comes to supporting each other's big career moments while being busy with their own, it actually seems like Swift and Kelce have it wired. Swift hit the stage at this year's VMAs last month to take home the coveted Video of the Year award. During her acceptance speech, the star recalled her beau's support when she was recording her winning video, saying, "When I would finish a take, and I'd say cut ... I would always just hear someone cheering 'woo' from across the studio ... and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis" (via Parade). She added, "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic." So, it seems that this couple knows how to strike a unique balance.