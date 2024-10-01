Is Travis Kelce Worried About Taylor Swift Missing Games? His Past Comments Lift The Lid On The Truth

When Taylor Swift first got cozy with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, she added the title of "WAG" to her already lengthy resume. Of course, there are pressures that come along with being the partner of a high-profile athlete. The public expects Swift to attend Kelce's games and cheer him on, no matter what. Now, Swift and Kelce are seeing firsthand just how extreme this public scrutiny can get. The pop star has missed two consecutive Chiefs games, sending breakup rumors and speculation into overdrive. While it is surely difficult to deal with public backlash and gossip about your relationship, both Swift and Kelce clearly have plenty of experience in this area. So, what matters most about Swift's not-so-perfect attendance record at Kelce's recent games is whether it's bothering Kelce, right? Well, some fans agree, and it's causing a resurfaced clip of Kelce's opinion on the matter to go viral.

While Kelce may not have commented on Swift missing his recent games, back in 2016, he did share his feelings on the pressure for athletes' partners to attend every single game. "If you're dating a professional athlete, I do not believe, at least for me, that you have to go to all the games," Kelce shared in an interview, which is now making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter. So, it's safe to say Kelce likely isn't as heartbroken that Swift missed two of his games early in the season as some of their fans are.